Senior Spotlight

Alexis

Koele

By: Josie Green

Alexis Koele, the daughter of Bruce and Carrie Koele, was born on November 30, 1998, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Alexis’s nickname is Lexi.

Lexi has three siblings: Tyler (and his wife Tara), Hannah, and Brooke.

Lexi’s has been the wrestling manager while is high school.

Some of her favorite pastimes were going to Pizza Ranch parties, backyard football at the Allard’s, and sleepovers with the girls.

Her favorite sport is rugby.

Some of Lexi’s favorite movies are High School Musical, She’s the Man, and Cheaper by the Dozen. Her favorite musicians are Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and G-Eazy.

Lexi’s favorite memory was going to Okoboji with her family and going to Arnold’s Park.

When Alexis was younger she imagined herself as a bus driver.

The most memorable moment for Lexi was going to National FFA convention in Kentucky.

Lexi’s most embarrassing moment was when she was in first grade and she peed her pants because she didn’t want her green light to get pulled. Then she made her mom bring her new clothes, because she didn’t like what the nurse had.

Lexi is employed at the Hole N the Wall Lodge.

After high school she plans to attend college and get a degree in something and to get a decent job.

What Lexi likes the most about high school are the Ag class trips.

Advice she has for the underclassmen is have a lot of fun and don’t stress over the small stuff, time goes by fast.

The person that has inspired Lexi the most is her Grandma Sharon, who has “taught me to speak my mind and stand up for myself.”

If she could relive one moment in her life it would be going to the Florida Georgia Line concert last May.

Alexis’s greatest achievement in or out of high was when she raised over $400 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Her favorite excuse for not turning in her homework was she didn’t feel like doing it and her favorite excuse for being tardy is she was just taking her time because she doesn’t like being rushed.

Lexi’s biggest regret about high school is not being involved in individual event speech sooner than her junior year.

Alexis’s favorite classes are Art and Ag IS because she is free to do her own thing and do what she is interested in she also likes the teachers.