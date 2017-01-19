Senior Spotlight

￼

Cal

Eskra

By: Natalie Harvey

Cal Eskra is the son of Mark and Sonya Eskra. Cal is sometimes called by his nickname, Mookie. He was born September 8, 1998, in Sioux City, Iowa. Cal has two siblings Cory and Eric.

Mookie has been involved in football, basketball, golf, and baseball, with football being his favorite sport.

Cal’s favorite pastimes are playing a round of golf and throwing the football around.

His favorite movie is Rocky IV and his favorite musicians are Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Drake, and Wiz Khalifa.

Cal’s favorite saying is, ‘’What we do in this life, echoes in eternity.’’

When Mookie was a child, his favorite memory was playing backyard football with all of his friends.

His most memorable moment was playing at the UNI Dome for football last year.

Cal has been employed at the school for three years during the summer.

After high school Cal’s goals are to graduate from a four year college and major in business.

What he likes most about high school is all the teachers and activities he is involved in. He also really likes how you know everyone in the school.

Cal’s advice to underclassmen is to stay involved and just enjoy it.

If Cal could relive on one moment in his life it would be playing in the UNI Dome for the State Championship.

Mookie’s greatest achievement is getting to state football.

Cal’s does not have excuses for being tardy or turning in his homework late and he has no regrets about high school.