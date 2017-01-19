Senior Spotlight

￼

Alexander

Mendoza

By: Josie Green

Alexander Louis Mendoza is the son of George and Sari. He was born February 3, 1999, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City. Alex has four siblings: Nettie (freshman in college), Philip is in 10th grade, and Sam and Tom who are both in 3rd grade.

Alex’s nickname is Bulldoza.

Three activities that Bulldoza has been involved in while in high school are FFA, weight lifting, and football (his favorite sport).

Some of his pastimes are fishing, hunting, mudding, and farming.

Alex’s favorite movie is I am Legend and his favorite musician is Luke Bryan.

Bulldoza’s favorite saying is “get urr done!”

His favorite childhood memory is fishing with his dad.

When Alex was younger he imagined himself as his dad.

His favorite moments are being with his family.

Alex’s has had too many most embarrassing moments

He is currently employed at Bomgaars.

After high school Alex plans to attend college and work on the farm.

What Alex likes the most about high school is that everyone knows everyone.

Advice Alex has for underclassmen is “get your stuff done on time.”

The person that inspires him the most is his dad, because he is a hardworking and moral man.

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be going camping in Okoboji with his whole family.

Bulldoza’s greatest accomplishment in high school was lettering in football his freshman year.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is “I forgot it at home,” and his favorite reason for being tardy is “this is not fake it really happens but my brothers won’t get ready in time for school.”

Alex’s biggest regret about high school is going out for choir.

His favorite class is speech because he can be himself and he makes everyone laugh.