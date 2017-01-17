WS fifth graders enjoy new Social Studies method

By Steve Peterson

A fifth grade class at West Sioux took a different twist when it came to its study of the American Revolution.

Ronda and Colin Kelley of Boulder, Colo., came to WS teacher Tina Vande Slunt’s class to test their Discourse in Time theme units.

The units use the latest technology of websites to probe the lives of President George and Martha Washington; King George III of England; Benedict Arnold, William Franklin, Ben Franklin, Joseph Brandt, and many others.

The following Revolutionary War historical characters were researched by West Sioux Elementary School fifth graders for the Discourse in Time unit: Debra Sampson, Molly Pitcher, Marquis de Lafayette, Alexander Hamilton, King George III, Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, Ethan Allen, George Washington, Joseph Brant, William Franklin, John Adams, Phillis Wheatley, John Hancock, John Paul Jones, Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Benedict Arnold and Thomas Burnfoot Brown.

Students in Tina Vande Slunt and Kieresten Lovan’s classes participated.

Students found each historical character’s likes and dislikes as well as enemies and supporters.

“The students used a lot of different websites to research their characters. Biography.com and the History Channel site were the most popular ones. We discussed how to find websites that were reputable and trustworthy,” said Vande Slunt.

“Each student was given the opportunity to choose which character they wanted to be but we could not have any duplicates because of the way the program works,” said Vande Slunt.

Arnold was a difficult character for the students to show because he played both English and American Colonists’ sides, she said.

Other units of Discourse in Time include Civil Rights, the Texas Revolution and Republic and World War II.

“I would like to emphasize that Discourse in Time was originally created for middle school, high school and college levels,” said Vande Slunt. “We are the only fifth grade class who has beta-tested this program.”

“Ronda and Colin did not think elementary students could handle Discourse in Time, and I was not sure, either,” she said. “It is a rather ambitious program but the two fifth grade classes here at West Sioux have thoroughly impressed us all.”

“It goes to prove that if you set high standards and expectations and believe in your students, then they will rise to meet those standards and expectations,” said Vande Slunt.

“I am very proud of these 41 students and all they accomplished with this,” she said. “Because they proved they can handle Discourse in Time, the Kelleys are now considering how the program can be modified to work better for the elementary level.”

“So our students not only accomplished a lot of learning but they have also made it possible for other students like them to use Discourse in Time in the future,” said Vande Slunt.