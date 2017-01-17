Propser Team plans Feb. 9 Game Night

A Family Game Night will be offered by the West Sioux PROSPER Team on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at the City Life Teen Center.

Participants should register online at https://form.jotform.com/siouxcounty/west-sioux-family-game-night.

The event is a free for all families of Middle School youth that attend schools in the West Sioux School District.

The seven-week Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth, Ages 10-14 will be offered in the spring. The Strengthening Families Program aims to help families: spend more time with each other, achieve greater success at school, resist peer pressure and respect others.

Families by contact Donna Mills by E-mail, donnam@iastate.edu or the Facebook page for more information.