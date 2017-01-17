WS boys down Trinity at Tyson; split home games

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux boys’ basketball team used a trio of double-digit scorers to down Trinity Christian, 63-47, in a CNOS Foundation tournament game Jan. 5 at the Tyson Events Center.

West Sioux improved its record to 6-4 overall.

Senior Tucker Vander Feen led the Falcons with 19 points.

Freshman Hunter Dekkers was next with 14 points.

Senior Isaac Topete was the third double-digit scorer as he had 12 points.

WS’s Chase Koopmans led in rebounds with 10 and on defense, he was the leader with eight steals.

Jake Lynott led in assists with seven.

WS Statistics

Drake Millikan: six points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt.

Kade Lynott: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one rebound.

Jake Lynott: four points on 1-of-7 all field goal attempts, 0-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound and seven assists.

Chase Ranschau: three points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, one rebound and one assist.

Chase Koopmans: three points on 1-of-9 all field goal attempts, 0-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, 10 rebounds, five assists and eight steals.

Dekkers: 14 points on 5-of-14 all field goal attempts, 4-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, one assist and two steals.

Vander Feen: 19 points on 7-of-12 all field goal attempts, 5-of-10 three-point field goal attempts, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Topete: 12 points on 5-of-9 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, three rebounds, one assist and four steals.

Zach McKee: 0-of-1 field goal attempt and one steal.

Conner Koopmans: two points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

WS 13-16-17-17=63

TC 7-13-14-13=47

Canton 49, WS 45

Canton, S.D., took a 29-14 lead in the second quarter but had to hold on to a 49-45 win over the Falcons Jan. 12.

“We played a terrible first half but we made a heckuva comeback in the second half. I was so proud of our guys. They played unselfish and great defense,” said West Sioux Head Coach Jerome Hoegh.

Jake Lynott scored 18 points and Dekkers tallied 14 against Canton.

Chase and Conner Koopmans continued to be the team leaders in rebounds with 12 and eight, respectively.

“They’re doing a tremendous job,” said Hoegh.

C 19-12-11-7=49

WS 9-10-19-7=45

WS 64, H-LP 51

The Harris-Lake Park Wolves came into the WS gym Jan. 13 but the Falcons overcame them with a balanced attack.

“The kids played extremely hard and moved the ball well on offense,” said Hoegh.

Dekkers led the way with 26 points and Lynott had 19 as the Falcons improved to 7-5 overall record.

Hoegh said the young players also played well.

HLP 14-13- 8-16=51

WS 22-20-16- 6=64

Schedule

West Sioux will host South O’Brien for a WEC game Friday, Jan. 20. The Falcons host West Lyon in non-conference play Saturday, Jan. 21. Note: game times follow the girls’ but starts are 6 and 5 p.m.

Editor’s Note: No other statistics available.