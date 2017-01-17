Lady Falcons gain 13th win on Friday, the 13th

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team had a 54-37 win over Harris-Lake Park Jan. 13 for a 13-1 overall record.

Ahead just 24-19 at halftime, the Lady Falcons made the adjustments that McVay wanted and increased the lead to as many as 15 points.

“The players stepped up and we overcame adversity. They used a box-and-one to try and deny (Taylor) Rodenburgh,” said WS Head Coach Adam McVay. “We passed the ball well and played very unselfish basketball.”

Statistics

Shady Blankenship: 0-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, four assists and one steal.

Josie McKee: eight points on 4-of-6 all field goal attempts, three steals and one blocked shot.

Emma Mace: six points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 2-of-5 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Taylor Rodenburgh: 15 points on 5-of-7 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, one assist, five steals and two blocked shots.

Meghan Danielson: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts and one rebound.

Sydney Reinking: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempt and two rebounds.

Emma McManaman: three points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Payton Schwiesow: 13 points on 2-of-7 all field goal attempts, 9-of-12 free-throw attempts, seven rebounds, two assists, five steals and one blocked shot.

Abbie Ericson: seven points on 3-of-10 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Team totals: 54 points on 18-of-49 all field goal attempts, 2-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 16-of-24 free-throw attempts, 27 rebounds, 13 assists, 21 steals and six blocked shots.

HLP 11- 8-11- 7=37

WS 11-13-16-14=54

Next game: the Lady Falcons host South O’Brien in a War Eagle Conference game Friday, Jan. 20. Game time is 6:00 p.m.