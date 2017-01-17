Trio of champions lead Falcons to second

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux’s wrestling squad gained runner-up team honors at the Le Mars Invitational meet Jan. 14.

Three Falcons, freshman Adam Allard at 106 pounds; freshman Dillon Lynott at 113 pounds and sophomore Kory Van Oort at 138 pounds won.

The Falcons finished with 172 points to edge Le Mars’ (L) 166 for second behind Sibley-Ocheyedan’s (SO) 256 points at the nine-team meet. Cherokee Washington (CW) had 159 points; Sioux City North (SCN), 153; Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant and Walnut, (AHTSW), 144; Hinton (H) 97; Sheldon-South O’Brien (SS) 73 and South Sioux City (SSC), 49.

Falcon Highlights

Allard improved to a 27-1 overall record with the championship. Allard beat Aiden Christensen, H, in a technical fall, 17-0; beat Mason Hill, CW, in a major decision, 154-2 and beat Jose Flores, SO, in a fall in 0:32.

Lynott gave the Falcons consecutive titles in the finals as he won 113 pounds. Lynott improved to 15-9 record with two wins. Lynott beat Carter Stinton, L, in a fall in 0:47 and beat Mario Martinez, SO, in a fall in 1:01.

Van Oort improved his record to 24-4 with three wins. He beat Tegan Tschampel, H, in a technical fall, 16-0; beat Dakota Johannes, SS, in a fall in 4:43 and beat Jordan Jensen, L, in a fall in 3:48.

The Falcons had a runner-up finish as Darlyn Marquez was second at 220 pounds. He beat Trey Slaughter, SSC, in a fall in 0:35; Brady Canada, AHSTW, in a major decision, 18-8 but lost to Erick Olivera, SO, in a major decision, 13-2, for the championship.

At 132 pounds: senior Alex Chavez placed fourth. He beat Jacob Stinger, L, in a fall in 0:44; lost to Anthony Juardo, SCN, in a fall in 1:02; beat Dakota Nelson, CW, in a fall in 1:43; and lost to Travis Steffans, CW, in a fall in 0:47.

At 152 pounds: sophomore Trevor Schuller placed third. He beat Jensen Wallace, SSC, in a decision, 2-0; beat Landon Adams, SCN, in a fall in 3:09; lost to Dylan Schuck, SO, in a fall in 0:40; beat Tristan Thompson, H, in a fall in 3:18 and beat Kade Jurgensen, in a fall in 5:39 for third and had a 21-14 record.

At 120 pounds: freshman Seth Salker finished fourth. He beat Damon Williams, CW, in a fall in 4:49; lost to Trey Schuck, SO, in a fall in 4:41; beat Izzy Miranda, SSC, in a fall in 4:28 and lost to Tanner Steemken, SCN, in a decision, 8-7, for a 19-9 record.

At 195 pounds: junior Wyatt Johnson placed fifth. He lost to Hunter DeJong, SO, in a fall in 0:53; Johnson beat Sean Gisel, SCW, in a fall in 1:48 for fifth place. Johnson had a 12-13 record.

At 182 pounds: Josh Monsma, a senior, lost to Treighton Schubert, CW, in a decision, 7-01; lost to Joe Kenkel, AHSTW, in a major decision, 10-2. Monsma had an 0-6 record.

At 160 pounds: Kyler Bak, a freshman, lost to Gabe Pauley, AHTSW, in a fall in 0:52; lost to Alex Huarta, SSC, in a fall in 0:44 and finished in eighth place and was 10-12 overall record.

Schedule

West Sioux will host Sheldon-South O’Brien and West Lyon in duals at 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19.