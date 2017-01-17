Four fire departments fought a machine shed fire near Ireton Jan. 15.

The machine shed was at 2220 450th street, two miles northwest of Ireton. Fire departments responding were Ireton, Hawarden, Maurice and Sioux Center.

When responders arrived a machine shed was found to be fully engulfed in fire. The fire was reported to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a faulty engine block heater.

In addition to the fire departments, Ireton Ambulance and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

Ice impact

The Jan. 16 ice storm had one accident as a semi truck spun out and was stuck on Sioux County Road K 22, two miles west of Ireton, according to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.