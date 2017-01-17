Sioux County Sheriff’s report

Jan. 3: The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Dove Avenue, one mile east of Ireton. The accident happened about midnight.

Brain Gradert, age 53, of Ireton was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on Dove Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch.

Gradert reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention.

The Dodge sustained about 4200 in damage.

Upon further investigation the deputy suspected that Gradert was under the influence of alcohol.

Gradert was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Failing to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hawarden Police Department.

Jan. 3: Richard Addink, 21, of Hawarden, was cited for Contempt by Sioux County Sheriff’s Office in Sioux Center.

Jan. 8: James Redcloud, age 29, of Hawarden, was arrested by Hawarden Police Department for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.