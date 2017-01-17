Union County Sheriff’s Office December 2016

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of December- 42
Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 22
You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.
Traffic Offenses
DUI 1st 7
DUI 2nd 1
DUI 3rd 0
DUI 4th 0
Driving w/suspend license 2
Driving w/revoked license 2
Driving w/o DL 1
Reckless Driving 0
Open Container MV 1
Citations 33
Warnings 180
Drug Offenses
Possession of Marijuana 7
Possession of Paraphernalia 6
Felony Drug Charges 3
Huffing/ingesting 6
Theft Offenses
Burglary 0
Grand Theft 0
Petty Theft 5
Rape 0
Robbery 0
Miscellaneous Charges
False Impersonation 0
Assault Simple 5
Assault Domestic 0
Poss. susp/revoked DL 0
Inmates Serving Time 6
US Marshal Hold 1
INS Hold 0
Other Misc. Charges 21
No Proof of Financial Resp 1
ND Border Hold 0
Agency Assist 34
Number of warrant arrests 13
Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 6
Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 7
Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of December $38,487.34
911 calls 694
Admin. calls 6,343
Jail calls 1,302
Calls for service 1,118
Sheriff Dan Limoges
Elk Point, SD