Union County Sheriff’s Office December 2016

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of December- 42

Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 22

You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.

Traffic Offenses

DUI 1st 7

DUI 2nd 1

DUI 3rd 0

DUI 4th 0

Driving w/suspend license 2

Driving w/revoked license 2

Driving w/o DL 1

Reckless Driving 0

Open Container MV 1

Citations 33

Warnings 180

Drug Offenses

Possession of Marijuana 7

Possession of Paraphernalia 6

Felony Drug Charges 3

Huffing/ingesting 6

Theft Offenses

Burglary 0

Grand Theft 0

Petty Theft 5

Rape 0

Robbery 0

Miscellaneous Charges

False Impersonation 0

Assault Simple 5

Assault Domestic 0

Poss. susp/revoked DL 0

Inmates Serving Time 6

US Marshal Hold 1

INS Hold 0

Other Misc. Charges 21

No Proof of Financial Resp 1

ND Border Hold 0

Agency Assist 34

Number of warrant arrests 13

Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 6

Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 7

Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of December $38,487.34

911 calls 694

Admin. calls 6,343

Jail calls 1,302

Calls for service 1,118

Sheriff Dan Limoges

Elk Point, SD