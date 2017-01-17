Union County Sheriff’s Office End of year report, 2016

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail for the year 2016: 796
Average Daily Inmate Count: 26 Male: 573 Female: 223
Traffic Offenses
DUI 1st 88
DUI 2nd 25
DUI 3rd 5
DUI 4th 1
Driving w/suspend license 35
Driving w/revoked license 46
Driving w/o DL 26
Reckless Driving 11
Open Container MV 28
Citations 589
Warnings 1209
Drug Offenses
Possession of Marijuana 101
Possession of Paraphernalia 127
Felony Drug Charges 118
Huffing/ingesting 109
Theft Offenses
Burglary 6
Grand Theft 11
Petty Theft 54
Robbery 0
Rape 2
Miscellaneous Charges
False Impersonation 10
Assault Simple 52
Assault Domestic 16
Poss. susp/revoked DL 14
Other Misc. Charges 419
No Proof of Financial Resp 33
Marshall Hold 16
Agency Assist 259
Number of warrant arrests 250
Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 187
Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 140
Number of incident reports in 2015: 8,053
Number of incident reports in 2016 7,440
There was a decrease of 613 incident reports.
Number of incidents for Beresford 2,196
911 calls 11,415
Admin. calls 69,522
Jail calls 18,786
Calls for service 13,525
Civil
Number of services 681
Creditor Fees collected 0.00
Sheriff Fees collected $20,093.05
Distress Warrants
Number of services 52
Creditor fees collected $11,963.68
Executions
Number of services 41
Creditor fees collected $19,802.92
Foreclosures
Number of services 10
Creditor fees collected $45,000.00
TOTALS
Number of services 103
Creditor Fees collected $76,766.60
Deputy cases 2,236
Accident Reports 119
The following is a break down of monies collected by the Sheriff’s Office, which was returned to the general fund:
Civil Process $40,510.01
Accident Reports 316.00
24/7 32,084.34
Pistol Permits 3,435.00
Federal Prisoners/ out of county 237,393.19
Inmate Room and Board 9,865.03
Inmate Work Release 14,490.00
Warrant 3,050.00
Misc 22,455.98
Total Monies Collected 363,599.55
The following is a list of the Sheriff’s and Jail budget and expenses:
Sheriff
Sheriff’s Budget $721,794.00
Grant Monies received 32,678.25
Insurance refund 0.00
Sheriff’s Monies spent 727,133.02
Supplement 0.00
Total Sheriff’s Budget balance 27,339.23
Jail
Jail Budget $743,190.00
Grant Monies 6,668.60
Jail Monies spent 719,613.90
Total Jail Budget balance 30,244.70
911
911 Budget $425,147.00
911 Monies spent 420,192.78
Total 911 Budget balance 4,954.22
24/7
24/7 Budget $8,638.00
Supplement 1,200.00
24/7 Monies spent 9,532.57
Total 24-7 Budget balance 305.43
Total Monies returned to the general fund $62,538.15
Sheriff Dan Limoges
Elk Point, SD