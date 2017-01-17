Union County Sheriff’s Office End of year report, 2016

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail for the year 2016: 796

Average Daily Inmate Count: 26 Male: 573 Female: 223

Traffic Offenses

DUI 1st 88

DUI 2nd 25

DUI 3rd 5

DUI 4th 1

Driving w/suspend license 35

Driving w/revoked license 46

Driving w/o DL 26

Reckless Driving 11

Open Container MV 28

Citations 589

Warnings 1209

Drug Offenses

Possession of Marijuana 101

Possession of Paraphernalia 127

Felony Drug Charges 118

Huffing/ingesting 109

Theft Offenses

Burglary 6

Grand Theft 11

Petty Theft 54

Robbery 0

Rape 2

Miscellaneous Charges

False Impersonation 10

Assault Simple 52

Assault Domestic 16

Poss. susp/revoked DL 14

Other Misc. Charges 419

No Proof of Financial Resp 33

Marshall Hold 16

Agency Assist 259

Number of warrant arrests 250

Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 187

Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 140

Number of incident reports in 2015: 8,053

Number of incident reports in 2016 7,440

There was a decrease of 613 incident reports.

Number of incidents for Beresford 2,196

911 calls 11,415

Admin. calls 69,522

Jail calls 18,786

Calls for service 13,525

Civil

Number of services 681

Creditor Fees collected 0.00

Sheriff Fees collected $20,093.05

Distress Warrants

Number of services 52

Creditor fees collected $11,963.68

Executions

Number of services 41

Creditor fees collected $19,802.92

Foreclosures

Number of services 10

Creditor fees collected $45,000.00

TOTALS

Number of services 103

Creditor Fees collected $76,766.60

Deputy cases 2,236

Accident Reports 119

The following is a break down of monies collected by the Sheriff’s Office, which was returned to the general fund:

Civil Process $40,510.01

Accident Reports 316.00

24/7 32,084.34

Pistol Permits 3,435.00

Federal Prisoners/ out of county 237,393.19

Inmate Room and Board 9,865.03

Inmate Work Release 14,490.00

Warrant 3,050.00

Misc 22,455.98

Total Monies Collected 363,599.55

The following is a list of the Sheriff’s and Jail budget and expenses:

Sheriff

Sheriff’s Budget $721,794.00

Grant Monies received 32,678.25

Insurance refund 0.00

Sheriff’s Monies spent 727,133.02

Supplement 0.00

Total Sheriff’s Budget balance 27,339.23

Jail

Jail Budget $743,190.00

Grant Monies 6,668.60

Jail Monies spent 719,613.90

Total Jail Budget balance 30,244.70

911

911 Budget $425,147.00

911 Monies spent 420,192.78

Total 911 Budget balance 4,954.22

24/7

24/7 Budget $8,638.00

Supplement 1,200.00

24/7 Monies spent 9,532.57

Total 24-7 Budget balance 305.43

Total Monies returned to the general fund $62,538.15

Sheriff Dan Limoges

Elk Point, SD