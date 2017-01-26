Betty Lambert, 82 of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2017, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m., all on Sunday, January 29 at the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars.

Betty Jean Barwick was born on November 14, 1934, in South Carolina to Watson and Margaret (Cutter) Barwick. She met John Henry Lambert and they were united in marriage on November 14, 1954, in Sumter, South Carolina. They made their home in rural Plymouth County on a farm where Betty raised chickens for many years. She began working full time for Siouxland Regional Transit in 1976 and worked there for several years until she retired.

Betty was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Le Mars. She enjoyed raising chickens and tending her large flower and vegetable gardens. She and John also loved to travel, especially out West and to the Black Hills.

Betty is survived by her husband, John Lambert; children: Sue (Jeff) Olson of Le Mars, John III (Lisa) Lambert of Orange City, Iowa, and David (Edna) Lambert; 10 grandchildren; brother in law, Ralph Lambert of Le Mars; and many other relatives.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn child; brothers: Watson, Joe, and Marion Barwick; sisters: Lillian Windgate and Virginia Lambert.