Question of the Week

By: Maggie Brown
This week students and staff were asked “What habits of others really bother you?”
Jared Black, a senior, said, “When people chew their gum loudly.”
Mrs. Liebetrau, a teacher, answered, “When you’re trying to talk to someone and they’re on their phone.”
Kyle Johnson, a senior, said, “People scratching their nails on something.”
Megan Swancutt, a freshman, answered, “People chomping on their gum.”
Mrs. Tapper, a substitute teacher, responded, “Incessantly flipping channels on the TV.”
Mrs. Schoenfelder, the high school secretary, answered, “When people interrupt you.”
Landyn Vossberg, a seventh grader, said, “Other teams talking about how their teams are better.”
Brandon Tentinger, a sophomore, said, “People think they are better than everyone.”
Grace Martinsen, a freshman, said, “Loud noises.”
Dylan Steen, a senior, said, “I just ignore them”
Mr. Meerdink, a teacher, responded, “bottle flipping.”
Lars Eberly said, “People not covering their mouths when they sneeze/cough.”
Mrs. Paulsen, a special education teacher, responded, “People not washing their hands.”
Masen Peck, a freshman, answered, “People chewing with their mouths open.”
Charlie Parks, a freshman, said, “People that don’t listen.”
