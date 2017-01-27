Question of the Week

By: Maggie Brown

This week students and staff were asked “What habits of others really bother you?”

Jared Black, a senior, said, “When people chew their gum loudly.”

Mrs. Liebetrau, a teacher, answered, “When you’re trying to talk to someone and they’re on their phone.”

Kyle Johnson, a senior, said, “People scratching their nails on something.”

Megan Swancutt, a freshman, answered, “People chomping on their gum.”

Mrs. Tapper, a substitute teacher, responded, “Incessantly flipping channels on the TV.”

Mrs. Schoenfelder, the high school secretary, answered, “When people interrupt you.”

Landyn Vossberg, a seventh grader, said, “Other teams talking about how their teams are better.”

Brandon Tentinger, a sophomore, said, “People think they are better than everyone.”

Grace Martinsen, a freshman, said, “Loud noises.”

Dylan Steen, a senior, said, “I just ignore them”

Mr. Meerdink, a teacher, responded, “bottle flipping.”

Lars Eberly said, “People not covering their mouths when they sneeze/cough.”

Mrs. Paulsen, a special education teacher, responded, “People not washing their hands.”

Masen Peck, a freshman, answered, “People chewing with their mouths open.”

Charlie Parks, a freshman, said, “People that don’t listen.”