Senior Spotlight

Mason

Mackey

By: Josie Green

Mason Mackey, the son of Douglas and Cora Mackey, was born on February 7, 1998, in Sioux City, Iowa. Mason has an older brother: Jedidiah Mackey.

While in high school “Mack Attack” has been involved in football, track, and choir.

Some of his favorite pastimes are going on the choir trips, going to the UNI Dome, watching Mr. Johnson trip over a fence, and going on the 7on7 football trips during the summer.

“Mack Attack’s” favorite sport is football and his favorite movie is Spaceballs. His favorite musician is Billie Joe Armstrong.

Mason’s favorite saying is “You may fail, you may fall, but get up and don’t ever give up.”

His favorite childhood memory is when he went to Wild Water West with his church.

“Mack Attack’s” most memorable moment is when the football team went to the UNI Dome.

Mason’s most embarrassing moment is when “in seventh grade I jumped up on a door frame, swung forward and fell on my back”.

After high school Mason’s goals are “to go to Nebraska to get a bachelor degree and to apply for a job at Valve.”

What he likes most about high school is “the atmosphere around Akron-Westfield. We have amazing teachers who teach and coach and put in many hours after school is done. In almost every sport we have we are pretty good, which brings the students together and builds character and leadership.”

Mason’s advice for underclassmen is to pay close attention during class time and look for scholarships as soon as you can.

The person that inspires Mason the most is Coach Walkingstick. Mason said, “he’s been through a lot and has seen a lot. He puts in so much time for his students, whether it’s sports or in the classroom.”

If “Mack Attack” could relive one moment it would be going to the UNI Dome.

His greatest achievement is becoming an Eagle Scout.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is “the dog ate it” and his favorite excuse for being tardy is “ I was trying to finish something in my previous class.”

Mason’s biggest regret about high school is he didn’t go out for different activities.

His favorite class is “Computer Programming, because we get to make different programs, the hands-on opportunities, which there aren’t a lot of, and you get to see what you make. The people in the classroom are hilarious as well, so there’s never a dull moment.”