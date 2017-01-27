Senior Spotlight

￼

Montana

Jackson

By: Natalie Harvey

Montana Jackson is the son of Tanya and Kevin Jackson. He was born October 19, 1998, in Le Mars, Iowa. “Tator” has 3 siblings: Kelsey, Clint, and Levi.

Football (Montana’s favorite sport), baseball, and wrestling are three high school activities that he has been involved all four years.

Montana’s favorite experience was playing in the State Championship his junior year.

Montana’s favorite movie is Step Brothers.

“Tator’s” favorite childhood memory is playing little league baseball and trying to hit the ball as far as possible.

When Montana was younger he imagined himself growing up to be a professional football player or a cop.

His most memorable moment would be just being on the football team with the guys.

After high school “Tator’s” goals are to play football in college.

Montana’s Dad, Coach Eric Walkingstick, and Matthew Sheley, former A-W shop teacher, are the people who have inspired him the most.

Montana favorite part of high school is being with his friends.

If Montana could relive one moment in his life it would be, playing in the UNI Dome again.

“Tator’s” greatest achievement is being selected as First Team All-State in football.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework in on time is that it was too tough to have done by class time.

Montana’s reason for being tardy is some crazy problem he and Kane had to go through on the way to school.

“Tator’s” biggest regret about high school is that he wishes he would have spent more time in the weight room and got know some people better.

Industrial Tech (Shop) is his favorite subject because he likes to use his hands and imagination.