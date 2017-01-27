The Anderson Report By Iowa Senator Bill Anderson

Veterans Day at the Capitol

Wednesday (Jan. 18) was a special day at the Statehouse as we celebrated Veteran’s Day at the Capitol. It was truly an honor to pay tribute to these true American heroes who defended the very freedoms we cherish. Every one of us has someone we know in our communities or are related to who served in the military. As an American, I am committed to supporting our troops – both past and present. Seeing some of our Korean and Vietnam War veterans Wednesday helps put that commitment and dedication even more into perspective. These honorable men and women carried the weight of a nation on their backs when they served, and it is important we have their back today, tomorrow and in the years to come.

The Home Base Iowa Act was important to keeping our veterans in Iowa and bringing those who had been away home. One important component of Home Base Iowa is exempting military pensions from state income tax. As a believer in exploring all aspects of income tax reform, this was a great start. When we passed this initiative, it moved our state in the right direction when it comes to competing with neighboring states such as Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Home Base Iowa Act also includes key measures such as directing Iowa’s occupational boards to adopt rules assigning credit for military training and experience in the licensing process, and calling upon the State Board of Education – to follow the lead of the Regents universities – to grant in-state tuition to veterans, their spouses and dependents at Iowa’s community colleges.

So to my fellow veterans, thank you again for your service.

Budget

One main topic of discussion in the state house this week has been the state budget. It is no secret revenue growth was lower than expected. As a result, legislators need to find over $100 million in savings for the current fiscal year. One of the tough parts of this task is the fiscal year is more than half over and much of that money is already spent. This means only a few months remain to find the needed savings, as required by the law.

Senate Republicans are committed to fixing the budget. We want to make sure the state is spending your money wisely and managing your money the same way families manage their household budgets. Senate Republicans believe we should not be spending more money than we take in and we want you to keep more of your hard-earned money.

State Spending and Jobs

One of the first five bills Senate Republicans introduced this year after taking the majority in the Iowa Senate was a provision that would add the 99% expenditure limitation to the state constitution. Iowa law currently requires the legislature to spend no more than 99% of anticipated revenues for the next fiscal year. This law was intended to put Iowa on solid financial footing and provide both taxpayers and those entities receiving tax dollars confidence the state would meet its commitments responsibly.

Senate Republicans propose putting this law into the state constitution in order to provide predictability and sustainability to the state budget. Job creators evaluate state spending decisions from the perspective of someone who balances a checkbook. They know when the legislature overspends it increases the likelihood those same politicians will come to their door demanding an increase in taxes to fund those commitments. This action leads to uncertainty and reduces the incentive to invest and work to expand the economy, create jobs and increase wages.

Senate Republican priorities are controlling state spending, reforming the tax code, and creating an economic environment favorable to job creation and higher wages. Placing the 99% expenditure limitation into the state constitution is one step the legislature and Iowans can take to give job creators greater confidence when they decide to invest in Iowa and ensure Iowan’s tax dollars are used wisely.

Thank you for the honor of representing you in the Iowa Senate. I am currently the chair of the Commerce Committee, and serve on the Natural Resources, State Government, Transportation, ands Ways and Means Committees.