S.D. Legislative Report

By District 16 Rep. Kevin Jensen

The 92nd session of the South Dakota State Legislature is well under way, with two weeks now behind us. I am serving on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee as well as the Judiciary Committee so many of my weekly updates in the future will focus on those areas. The first week saw a few bills submitted by committees and state departments but the most memorable moments were the major addresses.

The governor opened the session with the State of the State address and outlined his areas of concerns and those where he encouraged the legislators to support. One area that I paid particular attention to was the modifications that have occurred in the area juvenile justice. There has been some concern expressed over the changes in probation and the affect it is having on those charged with working with youth issues. Another area he outlined was one that we all should pay attention to, and that is the increase in methamphetamine use statewide. I will report more on that as session moves along.

One the second day we heard from Chief Justice Gilbertson from the South Dakota Supreme Court. The Chief Justice outlined the expansion of a program which assists smaller communities without a local attorney. This program provides up to 5 years of tuition reimbursement for young attorneys who are willing to move to one of these communities and set up practice. He also expressed concerns for the increases in Meth use and encouraged the expansion of Drug Courts.

The third day was the State of the Tribes address presented by Mr. Robert Flying Hawk of the Yankton Sioux National. His address primarily focused on the state and the tribes working in unity on those issues which affect all South Dakotans. He also asked for us to be aware of those issues that are specific areas of concern for the people and tribal leadership.

In the second week the filing of bills was well underway with 124 bills being circulated by January 20th. Of these, 64 were introduced in the Senate and 60 in the House. As a comparison, there were 134 bills at this point in 2016 and 156 in 2015.

In the Ag Committee, we had presentations from Game Fish and Park and the Department of Natural Resources. The State Veterinarian presented information about the plans to expand the testing facilities at SDSU. I also had an opportunity to ask about the federal Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) program which went into effect January 1, 2017. Under this program, producers will be required to have an order from a local Vet to use certain medications in their feed supplements, generally antibiotics, which are used to maintain healthy herds. A number of local farmers have expressed concerns about increased costs when we are in a down market. Since this is new, it may be under consideration for modification by the new administration in DC.

The Secretary of State asked the committee for the repeal of the annual corporate farm report since all corporations are already required to submit an annual report like all other corporations. We moved that out of committee agreeing unanimously that it is redundant.

In the Judiciary hearings we heard testimony on child support rate modifications and moved it with a split vote to the floor where it was defeated. The main reason being that the slow economy has affected both parties equally. We also were asked to consider the inclusion of cell phones in the rarely used state wire tap law. Law enforcement testified that cell phones were the communication device of choice for illegal drug activity. That bill also passed out of committee.

In the third week the pace will pick up considerably since the unlimited filing of bills ends on Thursday the 26th. I would like to thank Representative David Anderson for a report from appropriations every day. The report is new this year and it is very helpful for all legislators to see the funding requests from all departments within the state. It is beneficial to see them as the requests happen rather than waiting until the last week of session.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email me at kevin.jensen@sdlegislature.com.