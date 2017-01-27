Lady Falcons gain ‘signature’ win over W. Lyon

By Steve Peterson

With about 90 seconds remaining in the West Sioux vs. West Lyon girls’ basketball game and the home Lady Falcons ahead by 19 points, the home crowd began to realize what the girls were about to accomplish.

Some 30 seconds later, with the 59-40 win over West Lyon official, the crowd responded with a full-fledged standing ovation.

And why not, the 14th-ranked Lady Falcons had just knocked off their neighbors and 12th-ranked in Class 2A Lady Wildcats.

West Sioux had a 15-1 overall record. WS had gained a 14-game winning streak. (If you’ll allow World Series Champion Cubs and their fans, No. 14 is also legend Ernie Banks’s number, not here or there, just a popular number last week.)

“Coming into today, we knew it was a big game,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay. “We’re two of the best teams in Northwest Iowa.”

“The girls stepped up and really played well and rose to the moment,” said the coach. “We played great help defense and the kids had success executing the game plan. We came and took care of business.”

“It was awesome with the crowd support we received,” said junior Taylor Rodenburgh, who led the way with 19 points Saturday but the Lady Falcons showed they have many more weapons on offense and a huge advantage with the tough defense at the other end.

Abbie Ericson had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Payton Schwiesow had nine points.

“Teams will try to take away Rodenburgh but then have to defend against our second to fifth options,” said McVay, adding that the team knew the game plan and executed it well.

West Lyon led after one quarter, 11-7 but a hoop by Ericson tied it up at 15-15. West Sioux gained a slim 26-23 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was all West Sioux. Schwiesow gave the Lady Falcons a seven-point lead with a basket, and after a West Lyon hoop, Rodenburgh made a three-pointer and Emma Mace tallied on a put-back for a 35-25 lead.

The Lady Falcons went to 6-0 Ericson for close-in shots and she got to the foul line, making five-of-six free throws. It was suddenly a 45-30 West Sioux lead after three quarters. Ericson also was the team leader with 13 rebounds.

A lay-up by Schwiesow upped the lead to 16 points, and she made two free throws (after one by WL) for a 49-32 cushion with four minutes left. In fact the Lady Falcons scored 11 of its 14 points from the free-throw line in the final quarter.

The win was critical due to its timing with the Class 2A playoff pairings expected to be released this week.

West Lyon slipped to 13-3 record with the loss. The Lady Wildcats had four players with more than 100 point totals in previous games but leaders were Jessica Meyer with 12 and Tiffany Van Beek with 10 points.

The Lady Falcons shot nearly 50 percent from the field, 18-of-40, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, all by Rodenburgh.

With their effort on Saturday, the Lady Falcons certainly gave the folks at Iowa Girls State High School Athletic Union something to consider.

Welcome home: one interesting side note to Saturday’s girls/boys’ twin bill was that two West Sioux alumni were coaching for the Inwood area school. Dana (Weerheim) Peschon coaches the girls’ junior varsity and is a varsity assistant coach in her first year. Chase Vander Feen is in his fifth year as an assistant boys’ basketball coach and teacher. Peschon teaches Special Education and Vander Feen teaches Fifth Grade. Peschon is a Class of 2012 alum while Vander Feen is a Class of 2007 alum.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: three points on 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, two assists and one steal.

Katey Koopmans: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts and one assist.

McKee: six points on 2-of-7 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 free-throw attempts, one rebound, three assists and two steals.

Emma Mace: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, one rebound, two assists and one steal.

Rodenburgh: 19 points on 6-of-12 all field goal attempts, 4-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Schwiesow: nine points on 3-of-7 all field goal attempts, 3-of-5 free throw attempts, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and one blocked shot.

Ericson: 18 points on 5-of-10 all field goal attempts, 8-of-10 free-throw attempts, 13 rebounds, and one assist.

Team totals: 59 points on 18-of-40 all field goal attempts, 4-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 19-of-29 free-throw attempts, 25 rebounds, 12 assists, 10 steals and two blocked shots.

WL 11-12- 7-10=40

WS 7-19-19-14=59