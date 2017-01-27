Feenstra starts third term in Iowa Senate

By Steve Peterson

Monday, Jan. 9 marked the start of the Iowa General Assembly session in Des Moines, including swearing-in of new members.

The freshman class includes Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City, elected to serve Iowa District No. 4.

In the State Senate, incumbent Randy Feenstra of Hull was reelected to a new term and will be the Senate Ways and Means Committee chairman. Both the Iowa House of Representatives are controlled by Republicans for the 87th General Assembly.

“I am working on creating income tax reform,” said Feenstra. “Iowa has the most complicated tax system in the nation.”

“I would like to simplify the tax code and see how the State can remove many credits and deductions where it’s a more balanced system,” he said. “Currently, the state picks who and what organizations get credits. I would rather create a more level playing field.”

“Iowa also has a very high tax rate,” said Feenstra. “This is really due to other complex things Iowa has on its tax form. If Iowa would do away with federal destructibility, the State could really drive down some of these rates.”

“Iowa also has a nine-bracket system and does not always couple with the Federal tax code,” said Feenstra. “These are items that the Ways and Means Committee will look into.”

According to Feenstra, other goals being looked at include:

• A 99 percent Constitutional spending limit on the State Budget.

• Tort Reform: Lawsuits would be changed to where the loser pays the costs.

• Constitutional right to carry a firearm.

• Remove taxpayer-funded abortions.

• Give schools back local control on the district’s budget and what they teach.

As for the change from Gov. Terry Branstad to Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, which is expected to take place this spring, Feenstra said, “It should be seamless. They both work together and they seem to have the same philosophies.”