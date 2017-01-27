Falcons see solid win but fall to Wildcats

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux earned a 70-49 win in a boys’ War Eagle Conference basketball game Jan. 20.

Against South O’Brien, the Falcons opened the game with a 24-15 lead after one quarter and never looked back, leading 39-26 at halftime and 58-38 after three quarters.

Falcons’ freshman Hunter Dekkers had the hot hand with 20 points.

Jake Lynott tallied 15 points as did Chase Koopmans for three double digit scorers.

The Falcons improved to 5-2 in WEC games with the win.

“We did everything right. The defense was tremendous,” said Falcons Head Coach Jerome Hoegh.

“Dekkers has been doing a great job all year and has started being more comfortable on the court lately,” said the coach. “He had kind of a break-out game against Harris-Lake Park with 16 points (in a 64-51 win) and it continued against South O’Brien.”

“His teammates do a great job of finding him when he is open,” said Hoegh, “and he has such a quick shot that it is tough to guard, especially when the other guys are being aggressive and drawing defenders in.”

“Chase Koopmans also has been picking up on the scoring end lately,” added the coach. “With 15 points on Friday — a very high percentage and awesome passing in the lane, he has really sparked us as well.”

“Lynott was a great passer and scorer from the high post against South O’Brien as well,” said Hoegh.

Tucker Vander Feen and Isaac Topete shot about 50 percent each from the field for the two games, he added.

“We are improving the way we need to and things are starting to come together how we want them to,” said Hoegh. “We still have a ways to go but our potential is definitely there.”

SO 15-11-12-11=49

WS 24-15-19-12=70

Vs. West Lyon

The Falcons did not have as good a fortune on defense trying to stop West Lyon’s top scorer, Isaac Hoyer, in a 76-51 non-conference loss at home Jan. 21.

Hoyer, a 6-1 senior, scored 20 points in the first half and added just three more after that for WL, which improved to 12-3 overall record.

WS stayed with the Wildcats in the early going with a 12-6 lead on a basket by Lynott. West Lyon finished the quarter on a 13-4 run for a 19-16 advantage.

West Lyon opened up a 44-29 lead at halftime and 61-45 entering the fourth.

Isaac Topete led the Falcons with 17 points. Lynott added 15 and Dekkers 11.

The Falcons did edge the Wildcats in three-pointers, 10-9.

West Sioux’s record stood at 8-6 after the back-to-back games.

WS will host Trinity Christian Friday, Jan. 27. The boys’ game will follow the girls contest.

WL 19-25-37-15=76

WS 16-13-16- 6=51

WS Statistics

Lynott: 15 points on 5-of-10 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 4-of-5 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Chase Koopmans: two points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-3 free-throw attempts, six rebounds and six assists.

Dekkers: 11 points on 4-of-11 all field goal attempts, 3-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound, three assists and two blocked shots.

Vander Feen: six points on 2-of-7 all field goal attempts, 2-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, four rebounds and one assist.

Topete: 17 points on 7-of-9 all field goal attempts, 3-of-5 three-point field goal attempts and four rebounds.

Team totals: 19-of-42 all field goal attempts, 9-of-23 three-point field goal attempts, 4-of-8 free-throw3 attempts, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and two blocked shots.