WS stays in hunt for WEC girls’ lead

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team remained in a tight three-way racer for the War Eagle Conference title as it beat South O’Brien, 54-36 before a home crowd Jan. 20.

West Sioux was 14-1 overall record, 6-1 in the WEC. Unity Christian, who handed the Lady Falcons their only loss, is 5-0 WEC and Akron-Westfield, whom WS beat in the league game, is 6-1.

The Lady Falcons gained an achievement last week as they were ranked No. 14 in Class 2A by Iowa Girls State High School Athletic Union.

Abbie Ericson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Falcons Friday against the Lady Wolverines.

Taylor Rodenburgh also reached double figures with 13 points.

Junior Josie McKee tallied 12 points.

A 20-10 finish was needed to put the Wolverines at bay. SOS was 4-3 WEC, 7-7 overall.

West Sioux started strong with a 16-7 lead after one quarter and led 26-18 at halftime and 34-26 after three quarters.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: two points on 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, three assists and two steals.

Katey Koopmans: 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, three rebounds and one steal.

McKee: 12 points on 5-of-10 all field goal attempt, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Emma Mace: five points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.

Rodenburgh: 13 points on 4-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 5-of-6 free-throw attempts, 11 rebounds, one assist, six steals and one blocked shot.

Emma McManaman: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts and two rebounds.

Payton Schwiesow: three points on 0-of-6 all field goal attempts, 3-of-7 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Ericson: 17 points on 5-of-6 all field goal attempts, 7-of-11 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

Team totals: 54 points on 17-of-44 all field goal attempts, 0-of-4 three-point field goal attempt, 20-of-31 free-throw attempts, 30 rebounds, 10 assists, 20 steals and four blocked shots.

Schedule

West Sioux will host Trinity Christian Friday, Jan. 27 in a WEC clash. Game time is 6:00 p.m.

SOS 7-11-8-10=36

WS 16-10-8-20=54