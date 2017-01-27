Gregg gives plan to hike WS substitute teacher staff

By Steve Peterson

At the Jan. 9 school board meeting, West Sioux School Board Member Larry Gregg gave several ways to handle WS’ shortage of substitute teachers.

Gregg, reporting on the issue in the board reports segment, suggested:

• Increase base pay from $100 to $110 per day to compete with other area schools. That will put WS up toward the top.

After 20 days of substituting in a school year, a substitute would receive an additional $20 per day to encourage substitutes to feel committed to WS and reward the substitutes that the district uses the most.

At the administration’s discretion, WS may offer a $20 bonus for difficult-to-fill positions or situations because certain classes/positions are hard to fill for a variety of reasons.

• Encourage district residents to become certified to substitute by offering to pay one-half of the application fee and class fees required by Department of Education — to increase WS’ substitute pool from within the district.

“Changes would go into effect immediately once approved by the school board because this is a problem that can’t wait to be addressed,” said Gregg, who then asked the administration to present a recommendation for board action on the substitute matter at the Feb. 13 regular meeting.

“There are times when we can’t find enough substitute teachers,” said Gregg. “In the last two months, there have been 50 teacher absences where we have not been able to cover with substitutes. I find that troubling.”

“I am sure we have those classes covered in other ways — bringing in associates or administrators,” he said, “but when we do that, they are not doing the job that we hired them to do.”

“I would like us to try and come up with a plan that might increase the number of substitute teachers we have available to us,” said Gregg. “We can discuss these and any other proposals you may have to address the teacher’ shortage.”

“Who would monitor this,” said Board President Gary Witt.

It would most likely be Board Secretary Tami Degen was the response.

“It would need to be monitored,” said Gregg.

“On days when we have the most problems filling substitutes, and I am not jumping on Professional Development, do we have the ability to say, ‘not today?’” asked Witt.

Grades 6-12 Principal Heidi Vasquez and Grades TK-5 Principal Carrie Thonstad reported they have both denied requests but some may come in an emergency situation that day such as staff being ill and Professional Development at the same time.

“Some Professional Development is mandated and we don’t have control over,” said Vasquez.

Substitute teachers’ Costs

The cost for a substitute teachers’ certificate is $88, plus an additional $100 for those who have a four-year degree. The Area Education Agency’s course varies on the amount of time, said West Sioux Superintendent Ryan Kramer.

Since the school board has discussed the need for substitutes, people from the community have approached him about becoming a substitute teacher, said Kramer. “It is a good job if you can get away from the normal job five days a month. There are a lot of advantages to the position.”

District’s Cost

Changes in how substitutes are reimbursed would largely come from the school’s General Fund.

“Having the desired teaching time has to be a real importance,” said Witt. “Board Member Ken Koch talks about teachers being in the classroom at a high percentage. The absence of teachers influences the learning of our school, that is important.”

“This is being brought up by Gregg because we are trying to solve this,” said Witt.

“I think we do have a problem if we have 52 instances where we have not been able to bring in a substitute teacher,” said Gregg. “It is a big enough problem that there is no point in waiting.”

Classes unable to be filled with substitute teachers

Kramer presented a comparison of 2015 to 2016 absences:

Month 2015 2016

October 21 17

November 7 20

December 5.5 32

“The last two months were dramatically different than the previous months,” said Kramer.” In November, we had a lot of absences due to Professional Development. In November, a number of the substitute teachers that we use a lot had family obligations. They work a classroom a day.”

Kramer said Gregg’s suggestions would help the need for more substitute teachers.

“I want to take a look at what we would be looking at, using last year’s data, financially,” said Kramer. “I want to check those ideas out to see what we would be looking at. We may have to cut somewhere else.”

“If the demand is there, and Gregg’s plan can help in some way or another, we have to address it,” said Witt.

Next Meeting

The West Sioux School Board of Education will meet 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 at Hawarden City Offices.