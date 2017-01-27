Hawarden budget talks to top Jan. 25 agenda

By Steve Peterson

Hawarden councilors met in regular session Jan. 11 and action included making mayoral appointments.

Mayor Ric Porter announced Councilor Travis Olson will be Mayor Pro-Tem; Councilor Tim Kurth will be council representative to Hawarden Chamber of Commerce; and Councilor John Feldhacker will be the council’s representative for the Economic Development Corporation for mayoral appointments.

“(Sioux County Conservation Board’s) Sunday Ford had contacted me and asked that the Nature Center funding request be removed from the agenda for awhile as she meets with council members one-on-one and they (Sioux County Conservation Foundation) have delayed their grant application until April,” said City Administrator Gary Tucker.

The SCCF had made a request that city officials contribute $150,000 for three years to the nature center, which is being planned for Oak Grove State Park.

Councilors approved a final close-out payment to Voltman’s Inc. of Decorah for the Iowa Highway 10 Street Light Project by unanimous vote.

“The total for the project is $150,431, which was $7,000 less than the contracted amount,” said Porter. “We’ve gotten a lot of good comments from the citizens.”

Budget Discussion

Tucker presented information on the City of Hawarden Utilities Budgets proposed for FY 2018. These budgets will be discussed again at the Jan. 25 meeting.

“On Jan. 25 we will have more of an in-depth discussion,” said Tucker. “I will also give you the General Fund information then.”

“The Utility Budgets are very similar to last year’s,” said Tucker. “I ask that you review the Capital Outlay projects and have some further discussion on those prior to the next meeting.”

“Purchased power is going to be down for electric because of the way some of the charges work, and the use side will be down slightly,” he explained.

“The gas cost is due to both load and also price,” said Tucker. “We have been purchasing gas at a very low price by Tom Kane,” said Tucker, “and retail revenues are going to be down slightly because of pricing, so too, will be our purchase cost.”

“Telephone utilities: you will see revenues continue to decline because people are eliminating their land lines,” he said. “I think we lost about 40 subscribers last year.”

On the cable side, Internet revenues will be up significantly because we gained 300 Internet customers in 2016, said Tucker.

“The only area we will look at as a potential need for an increase will be our cable program cost,” he said. “That is nothing more than a pass-through of costs that we are paying for it. A lot of it is due to the re-transmission fees we pay for TV stations KCAU, KELO, KTIV, and KPTH, which continues to go up.”

“After the budget process, I would foresee us having to have a discussion about rate increases for cable,” said Tucker. “I don’t see any point this year to have discussions on rate increases elsewhere for any of the other utilities.”

“The budget is really solid,” said Tucker. “The water increase that we did in FY 2017 has helped. Wastewater we may need to look at some increase but not this year. We will be working on engineering for the plant and see what the cost might be for improvements.”

“For transfers this year, they are the same as last year,” he said. “I am hoping to decrease them again.”

“When I started, transfers were $488,000 and last year they were $240,000,” said Tucker. “I would like to find a way to decrease them a little more. I can safely say they will not be more than that.”

Mayoral Comments

“Keep in mind to keep your sidewalks shoveled and clear, and also to check on your neighbors and your pets in the cold weather,” said Porter in his report.