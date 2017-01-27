Eagles Club plans charity night

Hawarden Eagles Aerie No. 1865 Club will host a Sate Charity Night on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hawarden Community Center.

Proceeds will go to EKSO Bionics, which helps wounded soldiers walk again.

The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with a dinner, which will served to 7:00 p.m. and followed by an auction. The band Chute Rooster Band will perform from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

A free-will donation of $20 is for the dinner and dancing.

Call the Eagles Club at (712) 551-2122 with any questions.