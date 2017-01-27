Witt: WS trimming tax levy as much as possible

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux School Board President Gary Witt commented on several school matters in board member reports at the Jan. 9 meeting, including school tax rates and thanking a local bank.

“Because I am in the farming sector, there is a lot of talk about how high taxes are and that they have not gone down,” said Witt. “We are addressing what is really happening.”

“The taxes went up because evaluation went up,” he said. “It is not that the school increased the tax rate. It is $16.95.”

“There was quite a bit of discussion when we did that (in budget talks last year) and perhaps even some uneasiness from a new administrator,” said Witt. “I want people to understand we are trying to keep everything in line and what we consider as savings or use our savings to subsidize what is a high tax rate.”

“As far as the school district we are one of the highest ones in the state,” he said.

“We want to help everyone based on the mill rate which is per $1,000,” said Witt. “I did recognize in the past, it was as high as $24.57 in 1999 and we were No. 1 in the state.”

“We have gone down considerably,” he said. “I want to thank the taxpayers, past board members who still live in the community.”

First State Bank Thanked

“I want to recognize what one institution did for our community by being the lowest bidder to refinance the 2011 bonds,” said Witt. “These people are actually receiving the least for what they did for us — First State Bank of Hawarden.”

“It is a local institution and decided in their thought process that it would support our school,” he said. “I want to recognize that. It is nice to have that support. That saves us $13,000 a month.”

“A lot of our businesses we feel support our district in ways that do not get publicized,” said Witt. “I want to recognize that we do have a district that enjoys support from every avenue and that is tremendous.”

Day Care Thanked

“We were always on the edge with the Day Care,” he said. “We were always looking for the future.”

“We have done some management things such as taking the director’s salary into the General Fund,” he explained. “It is noteworthy that the Day Care Fund now has a balance of $15,000.”

The day care is also in the works for a Level 5 rating opposed to a Level 4, said Witt.

“I want to thank Director Yvonne Obbink and the Day Care Board of Directors, Grades TK-5 Principal Carrie Thonstad and Superintendent Ryan Kramer and all the people that used our Day Care for their families,” he said.

“That is very satisfying,” said Witt.

WS Mill Levy

West Sioux tax levy rates

1999 $13.92

2000 16.80

2001 16.87

2002 16.78

2003 18.19

2004 18.20

2005 20.70

2006 16.29

2007 16.60

2008 16.70

2009 18.06

2010 24.43

2011 19.59

2012 18.51

2013 17.51

2014 17.41

2015 17.39

2016 17.50

2017 17.77

Source: West Sioux FY2017 Budget Workbook