A-W boys gain momentum late in season

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield had a strong finish to its 79-59 win over Clay Central-Everly Jan. 19 for the Westerners’ second straight win and fifth overall.

How strong was the fourth quarter? Ahead 56-51 after three quarters, A-W zoomed to a 23-8 finish and pleased a home crowd.

A-W had six players who scored between six and 16 points as they improved their record to 5-9. It was the second straight 70-point-plus outing and the most points in any game this season.

“We had a five-point lead and we got our offense moving. It was a good, efficient win. We had a couple of fast-breaks and everyone contributed in different ways,” said A-W Head Coach Jon Harris.

A three-point basket by junior Quinn Bundy in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter sent the Westerners on their way.

Senior Austin Allard led A-W with 17 points.

Sophomore Nick Jacobs was next with 16 points.

Sophomore Reagan Frankl had 14 points.

Senior Cal Eskra tallied 11 points.

Junior Conner Anderson had nine points, and Bundy finished with six points.

The visiting Mavericks, who had a good following despite the long drive and a two-win team, led by five points, 33-28, in the second quarter and at halftime had a 40-38 lead.

Slowly but surely A-W asserted itself in the third quarter which it won, 18-11.

“Hopefully we can get on a roll now that we have won two in a row for our first winning streak of the year,” said Harris.

A-W Statistics

Jacobs: 16 points on 4-of-15 all field goal attempts, 3-of-10 three-point field goal attempts, 5-of-6 free-throw attempts and three assists.

Anderson: nine points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Eskra: 11 points on 5-of-10 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, three assists and one steal.

Austin Allard: 17 points on 7-of-10 all field goal attempts, 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots.

Frankl: 14 points on 4-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, 6-of-11 free-throw attempts, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Kyle Johnson: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Aaron Allard: four points, on 2-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Bundy: six points on 2-of-2 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts and two rebounds.

Aaron Hartman: 0-of-1 field goal attempt and two rebounds.

Team: 79 points on 28-of-55 all field goal attempts, 5-of-15 three-point field goal attempts, 18-of-29 free-throw attempts, 28 rebound, 14 assists, nine steals and three blocked shots.

CC-E 23-17-11- 8=59

A-W 20-18-18-23=79