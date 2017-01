By Steve Peterson

According to Iowa State Girls High School Athletic Union ranking of Jan. 19, Akron-Westfield is rated No. 15 in Class 1A.

The Lady Westerners had a 14-2 overall record after a 49-18 win over Trinity Christian Jan. 20.

A-W will host Harris-Lake Park on Friday, Jan. 27 in a War Eagle Conference game. Start time is 6:00 p.m.