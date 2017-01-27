Lady Westerners race to 13th victory

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team continued to climb the ranks as one of the top squads in school history with a 63-30 win over Clay-Central Everly Jan. 19.

A-W improved to a 13-2 record on the season with the win and has sights on some historic goals.

“We get a lot of contributions from different people,” said A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson.

Five A-W players scored between seven and 13 points.

Bailey Davis scored 13 points.

Ann Hedlund tallied 13 points as well.

Callie Henrich was right behind with 12 points.

Danika Tindall just missed double digits with nine points.

Brooke Koele added seven points.

Defensively the Lady Westerners totaled 18 steals.

Tindall led with seven thefts.

Byrnn Van Eldik was next with three.

“We put an emphasis on steals because they can lead to easy baskets,” said Johnson.

A-W used its team speed and crashing the rebounds to get the edge early and led 18-4 after eight minutes and 33-9 at halftime against the Mavericks.

A-W had 38 total rebounds and Henrich led the way with 10.

Davis contributed eight rebounds.

Courtney Waterbury had six boards.

A-W last gained 13 wins in the 2010-2011 season, a 16-6 record that season.

Season statistics for 15 games

For this season this group of Lady Westerners ha four players with more than 100 points.

Davis leads the team with 69 assists and 39 steals.

Hedlund leads with 179 total points, 11.9 points per game average, on 64-of-154 all field goal attempts, 26-of-74 three-point field goal attempts and 25-of-45 free-throw attempts. She has 24 rebounds, 24 assists, and 13 steals.

Henrich has tallied 159 points, 10.6 points per game average, on 67-of-132 all field goal attempts, 3-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 22-of-42 free-throw attempts. She has 110 rebounds, 28 assists, 27 steals and eight blocked shots.

Tindall has 132 points, 8.8 points per game average on 55-of-110 all field goal attempts, 22-of-45 free-throw attempts. She has 87 rebounds, 28 assists, 38 steals.

Davis rounds out the 100-point scorers with 110 points, 7.3 points per game average, on 45-of-106 all field goal attempts, 5-of-17 three-point field goal attempts, 15-of-19 free-throw attempts. She leads with 124 rebounds, also has 68 assists, 39 steals to lead the team.

Sophomore Brooke Koele has 81 points, 5.4 points pe5r game average, on 32-of-52 all field goal attempts, 17-of-22 free-throw attempts, 48 rebounds, 27 assists, five steals and leads with 23 blocked shots.

Van Eldik has 75 points, 5.0 points per game average, on 29-of-81 all field goal attempts, 1-of-19 three-point field goal attempts, 16-of-30 free-throw attempts. She has 48 rebound, 27 assists, 38 steals, and six blocked shots.

Freshman Jaden Harris has 44 points, 3.4 points per game, 19-of-33 all field goal attempts, 4-of-11 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-3 free-throw attempts. She has 12 rebounds, seven assists and 16 steals.

CC-E 18-15-15-15=63

CC-E 4-5-14-7=30

A-W Statistics

Laken Mullinix: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one rebound.

Harris: one point, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Brynn Van Eldik: four points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, three assists and three steals.

Davis: 13 points on 6-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Hedlund: 13 points on 4-of-13 all field goal attempts, 0-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 5-of-7 free-throw attempts and one steal.

Tindall: nine points on 4-of-7 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, three assists and seven steals.

Henrich: 12 points on 5-of-8 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts and two rebounds and one blocked shot.

Kammi Bishop: one point on 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts and two rebounds.

Danika Smith: three points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempt, one rebound, one assist and two steals.

Waterbury: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, six rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Koele: seven points on 3-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, one assist and four blocked shots.

McKenna Van Eldik: 0-of-2 free-throw attempts and two rebounds.

Team totals: 63 points on 25-of-54 all field goal attempts, 1-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 12-of-23 free-throw attempts, 38 rebounds, 16 assists, 18 steals and five blocked shots.