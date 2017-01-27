Henrich wins title; Bergman, Berg runner-up

By Steve Peterson

Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the championships of their respective weight classes, as Sebastian Berg at 152 pounds; John Henrich at 160 pounds and Brady Bergman at 182 pounds vied for titles at the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks Meet Jan. 14.

There were nine teams at the meet, which was hosted at Rock Valley. A-W finished fifth with 108 points, just edged out by one-half point by Sioux Falls Lincoln (SFL). Sioux Falls O’Gorman (SFOG) was right behind A-W at 105.5 points. West Hancock (WH) won the meet with 166 points; MOC-Floyd Valley (MOCFV) was second with 143.5; Emmetsburg (E), 132.5; Okoboji (O), 111; also competing were Boyden Hull Rock Valley (BHRV), 88.5 and Western Christian, 65 points.

Championship Matches

Henrich was the only Westerner to come home with the weight-class bracket champion as he stayed unbeaten.

Henrich beat Tate Hagen of West Hancock in the finals with a fall in 2:33. He opened the tournament with a fall in just 0:25 over Jack Schaefer of SFOG; then beat Zach Rau of BHRV in a fall in 1:40. Henrich, who is ranked fifth in the state, has a 25-0 record.

“Henrich was in control with a 7-0 lead before the pin against a tough freshman from West Hancock. He stayed relentless,” said Akron-Westfield Head Coach Dustin Meinen.

“I thought Bergman was the wrestler of the day. It was the first time he had made a finals. He did everything right,” said Meinen.

Bergman, a senior, has been wrestling since the eighth grade. This year he is over .500 record at 16-12.

On Saturday Bergman beat Jacob Murphy of SFL in a fall in 2:32 and beat Logan Block of BHRV in a decision, 7-2. He faced Jack Vander Voort of MOC-Floyd Valley in the finals but lost a close 5-2 decision.

Berg, a senior, advanced to a 22-7 record after the second-place showing at 152 pounds. Berg beat Mason Griffin of Emmetsburg in a decision, 4-1, but lost to Logan Koedam, MOC-FV, in a fall in 1:58 in the championship.

Third Place

At 195 pounds, Christian Wolthuizen took third place and was 17-7 record after the tournament. Wolthuizen beat Tristian Hunt, WH, in a fall in 3:54; lost to Noah Minnick of SFOG in a fall in 3:10 and beat Joe Scott, SFL, in a fall in 1:00.

Fourth Place

At 145 pounds: AJ Nemesio, a junior, was 8-9 record for the season after his fourth-place finish. Nemesio beat Bret Hoyman, E, in a decision, 6-1. He lost to Nick Lemmon, WH, in a fall in 5:01 in the semifinals and for fourth place, lost to Carson Clark, E, in a close decision, 7-6.

Fifth Places

At 170 pounds: senior Daniel Martinsen placed fifth. He was 26-6 record after the tournament. Martinsen lost to Matthew Eckard, O, in a decision, 6-4. He beat Ethan Kippes, SFL, in a fall in 1:19 and beat Jon Lace, E, in a fall in 3:36.

Also at 170: Damien Ericson, a junior, had a 9-11 record. He beat Brandon Roemeling, BHRV, in a fall in 0:59. Ericson lost to Jon Binstock, SFOG, in a fall in 2:45; Ericson then lost to Lace in a fall in 3:15.

At 138 pounds: freshman Jeremy Bosse won fifth for A-W. He lost to Austin Rozeboom, BHRV, in a fall in 0:47; had a bye; and for fifth he beat Jake Jones, SFL, in a fall in 5:20.

At 220 pounds: Taylor Heeren placed sixth for A-W and had a 20-14 record. He lost to Travis Te Grotenhuis, MOC-FV, in a decision, 3-0; beat Mario Uscanga, BHRV, in an injury default and lost to Riley Anderson, O, due to the injury.

At 285 pounds: Logan Smith, freshman, lost to Kenley Lamberty, SFOG, in a fall in 1:05 and lost to Dylan Muth, SFL, in a fall in 2:25.

Schedule

A-W makes the trip to Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove in Ida Grove for the two-day Herb Irgens Meet, Jan. 20 and 21.

The following Saturday is the final regular season tournament at Kingsley-Pierson on Jan. 28. Start time is 10:00 a.m.

Class 1A’s Sectional looms Saturday, Feb. 4 at West Lyon near Inwood. Start time is Noon.