What a wild winter!

By Dodie Hook &

Julie Ann Madden

What name will historians give to this winter?

The area has had it all —

from warm temperatures to bitterly cold and from mud to ice with

• Rainy thunderstorms;

• Snowstorms;

• Ice storms; and

• Wind storms.

You name it and the area has seen it and there are at least two months left until spring.

On Jan. 24 and 25, the area received the largest snowfall for this winter.

Akron-Westfield students started class Tuesday morning on time but officials called off classes at noon as the heavy, wet snow started at 11:30 a.m. There was no school on Wednesday, and students returned on Thursday with a 2-hour late start.

West Sioux officials closed their doors at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and didn’t have classes again until Friday morning.

According to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman of the National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, Akron received 14.4 inches of snow during the two-day snowstorm that included a layer of ice before it changed over to snow.

Yankton, S.D., reported the most snowfall last week with 18.5 inches, said Chapman, while Sioux City had just 6.2 inches.

The National Weather Service had only the Jan. 24 total for Hawarden, 11 inches, but KTIV News reported Hawarden received a two-day total of 14.5 inches, Le Mars, 13.5 inches; and Alcester and Beresford, 13 inches.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the wind picked up, causing blowing snow to create ice-covered roadways. At 6:32 p.m., a Sioux County Sheriff’s text reported an accident had occurred just west of County Road K-64 on County Road B-40, which is about 4.5 miles east of Sioux Center. By 7 p.m., it was reported the roadways were closed due to many accidents. At 9:19 p.m., it was announced the roadways were reopened.

Drivers across the area struggled with evening commutes.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, a wind advisory was announced with an expiration of 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Sioux County.

On Monday, Jan. 30, temperatures were also to soar into the 40s.

Again, the question is what will historians call this winter?