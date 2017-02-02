Akron siblings attend Trump’s inauguration

By Julie Ann Madden

Attending President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration was the ultimate culmination of an Akron man’s first political involvement.

When his sister, Kim Silvernagel of Baltimore, Maryland, called the afternoon of Jan. 12 to see if he could get tickets to the 45th President’s inauguration the next week, he highly doubted it. Even though she was the wife of a U.S. Navy officer, she was having trouble getting tickets.

After Trump won the Nov. 8 election, Ed Ritz, of Akron, hadn’t kept up with his fellow Republicans who’d helped with Trump’s Iowa campaign. The local farmer had gotten busy with the fall harvest like many Plymouth County farmers.

The next morning, which was Friday, Jan. 13, turned out to be the Ritz siblings’ lucky day.

While feeding cattle that morning, Ed thought he’d heard a WNAX radio announcer talking about going to the inauguration in Washington D.C. Thinking the radio station was sponsoring a bus trip, Ritz called to see if there was still space available.

What he learned was he hadn’t heard quite right — there was no bus trip but he could have three extra inauguration tickets if he wanted them. A quick call to his sister had her making hotel arrangements while he and his sister’s friend, Jennifer Stubbs of Florida, made their own flight arrangements.

The trio arrived in the downtown Washington D.C. area about 6 a.m. the morning of Jan. 20 for Trump’s inauguration.

By the time, they walked to the Capitol building and found their seating, it was just after 7 a.m. They had to pass through two checkpoints to get to their seats.

“You had to get there early to get good seating,” said Ritz, adding since they were so early, they were able to move up from the “Blue” section to a closer “Yellow” section.

There was so much military personnel on duty that day, “it was amazing,” said Ritz. “These gentlemen were standing tall and proud in their dress uniforms. There was a very strong military presence working to protect the streets.”

About 10:30 a.m., Ritz looked back and for as far as he could see in every direction, there were people in the streets — “It was just thick with people,” he said.

“It was amazing the amount of people there,” said Ritz, noting some were protesters. “There were some there in pure anger. I didn’t understand why they were so angry — Trump wasn’t even sworn into office yet — hadn’t even had a chance to prove if he could get something done yet.”

Seeing the protesters was the most disappointing aspect of his whole experience. At one point along the trio’s route, police officers were standing shoulder to shoulder, locked arm in arm blocking protesters from getting at the crowd.

One of the protesters took a swing at or tried to push a police officer, said Ritz. He was immediately taken down and removed from the area. The protester was “pretty foolish” to do that right in front of a police memorial museum.

It was also sickening to see a protester holding a sign that said “The Pope is Satan,” said Ritz, a St. Joseph’s – Ellendale Church member. “Everybody has the right to protest for what they believe in but that one sign just disgusted me.”

It also bothered Ritz that some protesters didn’t care that there were children present as they spewed inappropriate things.

For Ritz, the most powerful moment of the inauguration was Trump’s speech.

“The audience was completely quiet,” said Ritz. “They listened to everything he said.”

“You just got this feeling that everything Trump said in his speech, he meant every word and he was going to do everything he said,” said Ritz. “It wasn’t just words coming out of his mouth.”

“That speech was awesome,” said Ritz. “No cheering, screaming, hollering. It was quiet and everybody listened.”

“This was the first time I really ever got involved in politics,” said Ritz, explaining it was 2015 when he saw a “Trump bus” at Creekfest in nearby Cherokee and asked a guy standing by a table if this was a joke. The man responded that Trump was really a candidate. “I’d heard a rumor but really wasn’t sure what to believe.”

The man asked if he was interested in volunteering for the campaign, and Ritz said yes.

Ritz’ first assignment was Nov. 4, 2015, at Trump’s rally at West High School in Sioux City. He ushered people in and out of the rally as well as handed out campaign signs.

It was the first of five rallies where Ritz volunteered, often inviting veterans to attend. Ritz, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served from Jan. 4, 1994 to Jan. 3, 2003, with active duty service from Sept. 25, 2001 until his honorable discharge.

On his flight from Chicago to Washington D.C., there were two Korean War veteran Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. Later, he talked with one.

While in Washington D.C., the trio toured several sites, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, the Korean Memorial and the U.S. Marine Corps (Iwo Jima) Memorial.

Ritz’ one regret was not being able to attend a Dec. 23, 2015, rally where he would have had the opportunity to sit down with Trump and his whole family.

“To meet them up close and personal,” said Ritz. “I really regret I couldn’t get away — due to the weather and the time of year. It would have been a great time. It would have been a lot of fun but you can only do what you can do.”

In January 2016 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Ritz volunteered at a gate within 6 feet of the now First Lady Melania Trump. A memento he treasures is an autographed hat from that rally. Ritz had purchased a hat, and Donald, Melania and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, signed it.

Another memory is August 2016 at the Sioux City Convention Center rally with now Vice-President Mike Pence, Ritz was one of about 30 sitting right behind Pence when he spoke.

Learning of his impending trip to the inauguration, local friends and family teased him that they’d look for him while watching the televised version.

Ritz decided to have a specially-designed hat to help them. He got an authentic green John Deere hat from Icon Ag in Le Mars and had it embroidered by Big Sioux Embroidery in Hawarden. On each side of the John Deere logo, it says “veteran” and on the side, it says “Trump: Make Farming Great Again.” On the back, it says, “45th.”

“I figured many would be wearing red, white and blue so the John Deere hat would stick out,” said Ritz.

And Ritz credits that hat for catching the eye of a BBC news crew — Ritz is shown, at 40 minutes into the inauguration ceremony, waving to those back home.

“My personal opinion of Trump is he’s extremely hard working, motivated, honest,” said Ritz when asked of his personal opinion of Trump. “He’s a hard-working businessman who wants to make America great again.”

“Everything about him…I don’t think the guy sleeps, he works 24-7,” he said. “I think he’s so tired of seeing everything in this country going bad.”

“The economy’s bad; trade relations are bad,” said Ritz. “The military’s down-sized so far that other countries have no fear of us. Not that we want to be feared but it’s nobody cared that our country was going downhill so fast.”

“I’d like to do it again someday,” said Ritz summing up his first political experience. “If Trump runs four years from now, I’d like to be at that inauguration, too.”

“I’d definitely make plans farther ahead of time and get even better seating,” said Ritz, noting this time he’d been about 300 yards from the Capitol’s steps where the inauguration was held. “We were allowed to walk up about 100 yards closer to take photographs but you couldn’t stay up there.”

He’d also attend more inaugural events. This time the trio attended an inaugural concert and the inauguration ceremony.

“If I go next time, I’ll go to the inaugural ball or at least to the veterans’ inaugural ball,” said Ritz, who is a member of the Brunsville American Legion Post No. 724. “I’d love to go to that. It would be a lot of fun.”

Ritz has caught the political bug now. He’d like to serve with the Secretary of Agriculture’s office, possibly see a committee consisting of several farmers across the United States created so that all aspects of agriculture are represented.

“It was an exciting ride,” said Ritz. “In four years, I’ll be ready to get on the band wagon again.”