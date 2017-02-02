Senior Spotlight

￼

Bailey

Davis

By: Autumn Stowe

Bailey Davis was born on October 23, 1998, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City to Rich and Kim Davis. Bailey has an older sister, Brandi.

Bailey is involved in softball, volleyball, basketball, and golf, and her favorite sport is softball.

Her favorite movies are Safe Haven, Mean Girls, and The Best of Me, and her favorite musicians are Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Brett Young.

Bailey’s favorite memory is going to Florida, Las Vegas, and Minnesota on family vacations.

Her most memorable moment is going Washington D.C. and placing first in National History Day.

When she was younger, Bailey imagined herself as a veterinarian, but now she plans to attend SDSU and major in Pharmacy.

If Bailey could relive one moment in her life, it would be winning the state softball championship her eighth grade year, because it was the best feeling in the world to realize hard work does pay off.

She considers her greatest achievement to be going to state softball three out of four years and being on the all-tournament team all three times.

Bailey turns her homework in on time, and is never tardy.

Her biggest regret is not being friends with the underclassmen, and her favorite class is Art Independent.

Bailey’s favorite thing about high school is going home to eat lunch and making memories with her friends.

She says her most embarrassing moment was tripping over mats on the new gym stage, getting back up and tripping again, then falling off the stage in front of the volleyball team.

Bailey says that underclassmen should try to make as many friends as they can, study for Kent Johnson’s tests, and don’t take high school for granted.

Bailey has been most inspired by her older sister Brandi for her great work ethic, dedication to school, and passion for sports. She credits Brandi for helping her become who she is today.