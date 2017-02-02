MS Girls Basketball sweep GC & WS to begin season

By: Josie Green

On Friday, January 20, the middle school girls’ basketball team played West Sioux

The 7th grade team won by a score of 42-6. The leading scorers were Natalie Nielsen with 12 points and 4 rebounds; Chloee Colt with 11 points including 2 three- pointers and 2 rebounds; and Sabrina Gutierrez with 9 points and 2 steals.

The 8th grade team defeated West Sioux by a score of 40-5. Leading the team was Elise Knapp with 11 points and 11 rebounds; McKenna Henrich with 8 points; Hailey Wilken and Sophie Knuth each had 4 points.

By: Ean Beavers

On Thursday, January 19, the middle school girls’ basketball team traveled to Le Mars to play Gehlen Catholic.

The 7th grade team defeated Gehlen by a score of 37-13. The leading scorers were Natalie Nielsen with 15 points, Sabrina Gutierrez with 7 points, Chloe Colt with 7 points.

The 8th grade defeated Gehlen by a score of 32-11. The leading scorers were McKenna Henrich with 10 points, 4 steals, and 5 rebounds; Elise Knapp with 8 points, 6 steals, and 9 rebounds; and Sophie Knuth with 8 points, 3 rebounds.