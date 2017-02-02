Senior Spotlight

￼

Dylan

Steen

By: Maggie Brown

Dylan Andrew Steen was born on October 27, 1998, at St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Iowa. He is the son of Corey and Georgia Steen, and his siblings are Chance, Dakota, Maverick, and Shiloh.

While in high school Dylan has been involved in choir, Special Olympics, and 4H.

His favorite pastime is riding bikes. Dylan’s favorite sport is bowling. His favorite movie is the The Descendants.

His favorite musician is Dolly Parton.

His favorite saying he says or has heard is “Have someone check your work before handing it in.”

His favorite childhood memory would be being hurt on his bike.

When he was younger he imagined himself as a mechanic.

Dylan’s most memorable moment would be starting Special Olympics.

His most embarrassing moment would be having classes with his sister.

His goals after high school would be to start a farm in the Black Hills or go to college at WIT.

What he likes most about high school is Mrs. Johnson’s Business English class.

His advice to underclassmen would be to get good grades so you can go far.

His dad inspired him the most by telling him to never quit or give up.

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be not having to move into town and having his own place out in the country.

His greatest achievement in or out of high school was being good enough to do 4-H.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is that he forgot about it. His favorite reason for being tardy is that he overslept and missed his ride to school.

His biggest regret about high school would be not remembering to check his grades to see if he was failing.

His favorite class was Business English with Mrs. Johnson, because it is a really easy class to do.