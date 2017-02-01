Hinton pulls away from A-W boys

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team stayed competitive with Hinton for the first half of a makeup War Eagle Conference (WEC) game Jan. 28.

The Westerners trailed only 34-31 at halftime but the Blackhawks, who are in contention for the WEC title and 12-2 overall, opened up a 15-point lead in the third quarter and cruised in the second half to a 69-51 win.

A-W dropped its second straight game after a three-game winning streak and was 6-10 overall, 3-5 WEC. A-W had lost to Harris-Lake Park 64-59 the night before.

A-W sophomore Nick Jacobs led the way with 22 points. He had the hot hand from three-point range with five.

Senior Cal Eskra tallied 11 points and senior Austin Allard had six points as did sophomore Reagan Frankl.

A-W sought its seventh win of the season and gained a 17-17 first quarter tie on a three-pointer by Eskra. A-W’s last lead was at 24-23 on another three pointer by Eskra, who had nine of his 13 points in the first half.

But Hinton rallied for a 34-31 lead at halftime.

A fast-break lay-up by Eskra made it a 34-33 deficit early in the third quarter, then the Blackhawks had a 15-5 run that settled the matter.

Hinton star Jay Small led all scorers with 26 points. Hinton was 6-1 WEC.

“I was real pleased with the way we came out with a solid effort. We played extremely hard but Hinton out-sized us, and Small is a tremendous player. Jacobs got his three-point shooting touch back after last night. We’re going in the right direction. We hope to have a good tournament,” said A-W Head Coach Jon Harris.

A-W will host West Sioux in a rivalry but non-conference game Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the girls’ game. It will be the final home game for seniors Cal Eskra, Aaron Allard, Austin Allard and Kyle Johnson.

The Westerners have Junior Varsity and Varsity games at Westwood in Sloan to conclude the regular season Friday, Feb. 10.

Post-season pairings were expected to be announced this week.

A-W Statistics

Jacobs: 22 points on 8-of-14 all field goal attempts, 5-of-10 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Conner Anderson; three points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound and one assist.

Eskra: 11 points on 5-of-9 all field goal attempts, 1-of-4 three-point field goal attempts and two rebounds.

Austin Allard; six points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 4-of-4 free-throw attempts, six rebounds and one steal.

Frankl: six points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound and six assists,

Kyle Johnson: one point on 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, two rebounds and one assist.

Aaron Allard: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt and one rebound.

Quinn Bundy: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, two rebounds and one assist.

Aaron Hartman: one rebound.

Team: 51 points on 18-of-38 all field goal attempts, 8-of-21 three-point field goal attempts, 7-of-10 free-throw attempts, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

AW 16-14- 7-13=51

H B 17-17-15-20=69