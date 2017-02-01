Hedlund paces A-W to easy win

By Steve Peterson

A “complete win” is the best way to describe how Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team joined the 16-win group in school history with a dominating 55-26 win at Hinton Jan. 28.

The 15th-ranked Lady Westerners improved to a 7-1 record in the War Eagle Conference, 16-2 overall. In the conference race for the title, Unity Christian was 5-0 and West Sioux 6-1 going into the final week of league games. A-W played at Unity Christian Jan. 30 and Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Jan. 31, both after press deadline.

“(At Hinton) That was a good effort. We hustled well, played excellent defense and rebounded well,” said A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson.

A 17-2 lead to start the game for A-W set the tone on a Saturday afternoon makeup game.

Senior Ann Hedlund scored 18 points to lead the way for A-W. She tallied all but two of her points in the first half with four three-pointers.

“When you make the first one, that gives you confidence,” said Hedund.

Against Hinton (2-5 WEC, 5-10 overall), Sophomore Brooke Koele was the second leading scorer with eight points.

Davis, Tindall, Henrich and Courtney Waterbury had six points each.

A-W had a 30-8 lead at halftime and 45-13 after three quarters.

A-W had 29 rebounds led by Davis with 10.

A-W Statistics

Brynn Van Eldik: two points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, two assists and two steals.

Davis: six points on 3-of-6 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 10 rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Hedlund: 16 points on 7-of-9 all field goal attempts, 4-of-6 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Tindall: four points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Henrich: six points on 3-of-5 all field goal attempts, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kammi Bishop: one rebound.

Lilly Kenny: one rebound.

Danika Smith: five points on 2-of-7 all field goal attempts, 1-of-4 three-point field goal attempts and one steal.

Courtney Waterbury: six points on 3-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt and one steal.

Koele: eight points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 free-throw attempts and five rebounds.

McKenna Van Eldik: one rebound.

Team: 55 points on 24-of-46 all field goal attempts, 5-of-15 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-11 free-throw attempts, 29 rebounds, 14 assists, 16 steals and one blocked shot.

AW 13-17-15-10=55

HB 2- 6- 5-13=26