Westerner trio of champs at K-P

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield wrestlers had momentum for the post-season on their minds when they vied at Kingsley-Pierson’s tournament Jan. 28.

Three Westerners, AJ Nemesio at 145 pounds; Daniel Martinsen at 170 pounds and Montana Jackson at 285 pounds, came home as weight class champions.

It’s for all the “marbles” as A-W is at the Class 1A individual sectional meet at West Lyon near Inwood. Start time is Noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. First and second place finishers go on to the Okoboji sectional at Milford Feb. 11. The first two teams go on to team duals Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“We’ll be psyched for it after a good week of practice,” said A-W Head Coach Dustin Meinen.

A-W finished fourth as a team at K-P with 118 points. Westwood (WW) won with 234 points; West Sioux (WS), had 232; Hinton (H), 145; A-W, 118; Ridge View (RV), 10 and Kingsley-Pierson (KP), six points.

Note: due to six teams competing, most wrestlers only had two matches.

Champions

Jackson, a senior, improved to 23-1 record with his title at 285 pounds. Jackson beat David Frank (WS) in a fall in 0:39 and beat Evan Else (RV) in a decision, 4-0.

“Jackson wrestled a tough kid in the finals and that will be a good test for him,” said Meinen.

Martinsen, a senior, is 29-5 record heading into sectional after his championship at 170. He beat Zach Adams (WW) in a decision, 8-2 and beat Cole Maxson (WS) in a decision, 3-1.

“He’s where he needs to be,” said Meinen.

Nemesio, a junior, gained over .500 at 14-10. He beat Andres Carbajal (RV) in a decision, 9-2 and beat Andrew Donnelly (WW) in a decision, 9-6.

“AJ avenged a loss on Monday (in duals) in the final so that was a big win for him,” said Meinen.

Second Place

Sebastian Berg, a senior, advanced to 30-11 record with two wins. He beat Jacob Lindley (H) in a fall in 1:21. He beat Lance Else (RV) in a fall in 1:50 and lost to Drew Anderson (WW) in a fall in 3:22.

Meinen said Berg wrestled well for the tournament despite the loss in the final.

Third Place

At 113 pounds: Hunter Walkingstick had a 1-1 record for the tournament. He lost to Dillon Lynott (WS) in a fall in 3:09 and beat Gilberto Armenta (WS) in a fall in 3:56 for third. Walkingstick, a freshman, has an 18-16 record.

Fourth Place

At 182 pounds: Christian Wolthuizen beat Jeremiah Adams (WS) in a fall in 4:00; lost to Daniel Bishop (H) in a fall in 3:57; beat Connor Pickhinke (RV) in a fall in 0:17 and for third place, lost to Jeremiah Adams (WW) in a fall in 5:50.

Fifth Place

At 220 pounds: Logan Smith, a freshman, lost to Dalton Craven (WW) in a fall in 1:07; lost to Mitch Trejo (K-P) in a fall in 2:29 and lost to Craven (WW) in a fall in 0:45 for fifth place.

Injured Wrestler

A-W’s unbeaten wrestler, John Henrich at 160 pounds, had to sit this one out due to a minor injury. Henrich will be back on Saturday. Henrich, a sophomore, is ranked fourth with a 33-0 record.