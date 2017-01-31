WS OK’s At-Risk funds

West Sioux School Board met in special session Jan. 24.

Board members Larry Gregg, Ken Koch and Tom Sellers were present and members Gary Witt and Russell Coons were absent.

The board voted 3-0 to approve the Spending Authority of $232,502 for the funding of the West Sioux At-Risk program.

About 130 students are in the program.

This was the only item on the public agenda.

The regular school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Hawarden City Offices.