Falcons outlast West Lyon in dual; top S-SO

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux’s wrestling team battled West Lyon in a close home dual and won 37-30 Jan. 19 at home.

The Falcons also clashed with Sheldon-South O’Brien (S-SO) and won, 65-18.

“A great night for our Falcon wrestlers. These men battled it our with two solid teams. Nothing comes easy in this sport. It looks a lot easier from the bleachers and the coaches’ chairs than it is out there on the mat. The work is in the weight room and the wrestling room,” said WS Head Coach Mark Van Oort.

The Falcons had a 9-4 dual meet record.

Falcon 106-pounder Adam Allard went 2-0 on the evening with two wins by fall and is ranked second in Class 1A and had a 28-1 record.

“He continues to score big points and pins. He now has 17 falls on the season and another five bonus point victories,” said Van Oort of Allard.

Kory Van Oort is the Falcons’ second ranked wrestler. He is ranked No. nine at 138 pounds and had a 24-4 record.

“Kory is wrestling well as he ever has. Keep building and keep looking to score points,” said Coach Mark Van Oort.

Results Vs. West Lyon

At 106 pounds: Allard (WS) beat Isaac Bruggeman in a fall in 0:53.

At 113 pounds: William Kooi (WL) beat Dillon Lynott, in a decision, 8-5.

At 120 pounds: Seth Salker (WS) beat Jonny Perez, in a decision, 11-6.

At 126 pounds: Justin Severson (WL) won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Stefan Van Beek (WL) beat Brandon Schuller, in a fall in 2:40.

At 138 pounds: Kory Van Oort (WS) won by forfeit.

At 145 pounds: double forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller (WS) beat Levi Metzger, in a major decision, 13-4.

At 160 pounds: Kyler Bak

(WS) beat Zachary Hamann, in a fall in 1:19.

At 170 pounds: Jayd Payne (WL) beat Junior Lopez, in a fall in 0:41.

At 182 pounds: Neddy Montes (WS) beat Tristan Spaans, in a fall in 0:38.

At 195 pounds: Dilan Huyser (WL) won by forfeit.

At 220 pounds: Monte Pottebnaum (WL) beat Wyatt Johnson, in a decision, 10-6.

At 285 pounds: Darlyn Marquez (WS) beat Thomas Roemen, in a fall in 3:18.

Results Vs. Sheldon-South O’Brien:

At 106 pounds: Allard (WS) beat Peter Hammill, in a fall in 0:54.

At 113 pounds: Gilberto Armenta (WS) won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds: Lynott (WS) beat Jacob Canales in a fall in 2:17.

At 126 pounds: Seth Salker (WS) beat Danny Pimentel, in a fall in 5:54.

At 132 pounds: Brandon Schuller (WS) beat Gavin Leng (S-SO) in a technical fall, 19-4.

At 138 pounds: Van Oort (WS) beat Dakota Johannes (S-SO) in a fall in 3:44.

At 145 pounds: Kanner Baver (S-SO) won by forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller (WS) beat Bobby Beldt in a fall in 3:43.

At 160 pounds: Bak (WS) beat Zach Ridemann, in a fall in 3:53.

At 170 pounds: Lopez (WS) beat Austin Kavanaugh, in a fall in 1:06.

At 182 pounds: Lukr Jenness (S-SO) beat Neddy Montes, in a fall in 2:59.

At 195 pounds: Johnson (WS) beat Jason Barwick, in a fall in 0:40.

At 220 pounds: Marquez (WS). beat Thomas Nelson, in a fall in 3:07 (eligible for weight class and the next).

At 285 pounds: Jonah Dachen (S-SO) bat Eddie Heriberto-Topete, in a fall in 4:15.

Coach Van Oort commented on the Falcons’ varsity wrestlers.

At 113 pounds: Armenta, had a 1-0 record Thursday. “Such a great sight to see him getting his arm raised (a win). This young man continues to battle in the room with some stacked lower weights. It paid off for him and the team,” said Van Oort.

At 120 pounds: Lynott was 1-1. “He is right there and now he knows it. He battled Kooi to a tough match and I feel that we can close the gap more for sectional. Lynott needs to wrestle through situations better. I was proud of Lynott for bumping up to 120 against Sheldon and recording a fall there. Lynott has been wrestling very well since the holiday break and he just needs to keep building on this momentum,” said Van Oort.

At 120 pounds: Salker had a 2-0 mark and one fall. “The best is yet to come. He continues to surprise opponents but not us,” said Van Oort.

At 132 pounds: Brandon Schuller had a 1-1 record with one technical fall. “Wrestling well but made a few mistakes. The key to all of this is he knows what his mistakes were and knows how far he can go. He trusts the work he has put in and is willing to do the things to get better,” said Van Oort.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller had a 2-0 night. “Talk about a young man that has his confidence back. No looking back, he is going forward. Trevor is one of the hardest workers in the room and this is the time of year when that starts to pay,” said Van Oort.

At 160 pounds: “Bak is a freshman at a tough weight and he gained two pins,” said Van Oort.

At 170 pounds: Lopez “sacrificed for the team. Could not be prouder of this young man. He continues to be committed and understands that he is in control of his results. Courage awards falls. Lopez never backs down from a challenge,” said Van Oort.

At 182 pounds: Montes was 1-1 with a win by fall. “He is flying under the radar and is willing to put up a fight. Luke Jenness is a tough wrestler and he (Montes) needs to see guys like that so that Montes can continue to build for the post season. Things to improve yet but I like the upside that Montes has,” said Van Oort.

At 195 pounds: Johnson had a 1-1 record with a clutch win by fall over West Lyon. “Johnson’s offense continues to get better. He is a young man that does not give up,” said Van Oort.

At 220 pounds: Marquez had a 2-0 record with two falls. “Training has paid off here. Very proud of this young man for many reasons. Marquez has improved in all phases of wrestling. Getting the pin against West Lyon was huge as it sealed the win for the Falcons. It is never easy for a 220 pounder to bump to 285 but Marquez does this with no complaints,” said Van Oort.

At 285 pounds: Eddie Heriberto-Topete did not get a win, “but he did contribute and he continues to work hard in the room. A freshman at 285 is a very tough transition,” said Van Oort.

“Our Junior Varsity guys continue to progress and build the team through heir commitment in the room. These guys push each other and are starting to recognize the opportunity. The future is bright. We should continue to capitalize on today and build tomorrow. These young men have that opportunity,” said Van Oort.