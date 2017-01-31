Conservation budget includes Hillview playground request

By Steve Peterson

At their Jan. 24 meeting, Plymouth County supervisors heard a Hillview Recreation Area playground proposal. It was the main FY 2018 budget topic for Plymouth County Conservation Board Director Nick Beeck.

“The current playground at Hillview Park was put in place in 1982,” said Beeck, requesting supervisors contribute $25,000 in county funds. “I could not find a cost. It is located directly across the road from the Center For Outdoor Learning.”

“You don’t see a lot of these green tree-style playgrounds,” he explained. “The concern is the railroad ties and the retaining wall.”

“The Plymouth County Conservation Foundation (PCCF) has been fund-raising for the playground for the last three years and has raised $25,000,” said Beeck. “At first we were thinking about a $100,000 total cost. That has since been peeled back a bit. We have come up with a plan to do this in thirds, that is why the request from county supervisors would be for $25,000, the Foundation’s $25,000, with the remaining dollars to come from grants.”

“If the supervisors approve a $25,000 request, we would be in a position to have over half the money to go for grants,” he said. “If we get grants the final dollar amount could be less.”

“We have estimated $30,000 for landscaping,” he said. “We have been doing research on different structures and we found Natural Play Inc. of Omaha. The footprint is bigger. We’re hoping for a mid-summer construction start.”

Beeck said the present playground is used very often from school groups and Recreation Area visitors.

“We have another playground on the north side of Hillview but this one gets far more use,” said Beeck. “In the fall and spring there are people out there at the playground all the time and with every school group that comes out.”

“I would like to see more of a break-down of the costs,” said Supervisor Craig Anderson. “Maybe Secondary Road Engineer Tom Rohe’s crew could haul some dirt in.”

Beeck also reported the Conservation Board changed the staff salary increase from 4 percent to 3 percent, based on Compensation Board’s recommendation.

Treasurer’s Budget

Plymouth County Treasurer Shelly Sitzman also made her FY 2018 budget review. She told supervisors one more drivers’ license issuer is needed in her Motor Vehicle Department.

“Since November we have been down one person in the Motor Vehicle Division,” said Sitzman. “It is working OK in the winter because we don’t do motorcycle tests.”

“I have gone and worked over there,” she said. “When this summer rolls around, we will need to handle it differently.”

“One person in Motor Vehicle goes over to Drivers’ License when we have people gone in Motor Vehicle,” said Sitzman. “The person may not be able to go over to Drivers’ License. We have two Drivers’ License issuers right now. They work two days and eight-and-one-quarter hours a day. We don’t have a deputy department head any more.”

Budget Discussion

The public hearing on Plymouth County’s FY2018 budget will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the supervisors’ regular meeting date at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

Salaries for elected officials will go up 4 percent and salaries for Plymouth County supervisors will go up 2.5 percent. Staff, both non-bargaining and bargaining, will get a 3 percent increase.

The county’s ending fund balance as of June 30, 2018 is expected to be an estimated $2.8 million.

The General Fund budgeted expenditures are estimated at $7,102,930, compared to $6,911,465 in FY 2017, part of the overall budget.

The Plymouth County Libraries of Akron, Kingsley, Merrill and Remsen’s amount will be what the group requested, $85,000.

For Sheriff’s staff, $1,111,036 will come from the General Fund and $422,831 from the Rural Fund.

“We now have the fifth lowest county-wide levy in the state,” said Chairman Don Kass.