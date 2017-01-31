Falcons fly by Tigers for WEC win

By Steve Peterson

A strong start propelled West Sioux past Trinity Christian en route to a 69-48 boys’ War Eagle Conference (WEC) win Jan. 27.

With the win, the Falcons improved to 6-2 in the WEC and 9-6 overall.

Hunter Dekkers scored 24 points to lead the way. The freshman made all his field goal attempts, 10-of-10, with six coming from the three-point range. He tallied 18 of his points in the first half.

Senior Isaac Topete, playing his final home regular season game, tallied 11 points.

Junior Jake Lynott scored nine points and Senior Tucker Vander Feen had eight points.

West Sioux led 16-7 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime. WS tacked on 20 more points in the third quarter.

“Trinity is a young team that will be very tough in a few years. They play hard and have stuck with some tough teams this season so we knew it was important to get a great start on them. We jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back,” said West Sioux Head Coach Jerome Hoegh.

“Vander Feen and Topete started off Senior Night by scoring our first 10 points,” he said, “and Dekkers got hot after that scoring 18 in the first half.”

“I thought our guys did a great job of passing on offense,” said Hoegh. “Our passing got us great shots and we shot the ball very well because of it. I was very happy with our play on both ends.”

The Falcons are at Gehlen Catholic in a makeup game in Le Mars Thursday, Feb. 2 following the girls’ game. They play Remsen-St. Mary’s at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

West Sioux is at Akron-Westfield in a non-conference night Tuesday, Feb. 7.

WS Statistics

Drake Millikan: three points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, one rebound and one steal.

Kade Lynott: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, two rebounds.

Jake Lynott: nine points on 4-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds and seven assists.

Chase Ranschau: three points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt and 1-of-1 free-throw attempt.

Chase Koopmans: six points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, three rebounds and one assist.

Dekkers: 24 points on 10-of-10 all field goal attempts, 6-of-6 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot.

Vander Feen: eight points on 2-of-5 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, one assist and one steal.

Baxter Walsh: three points on1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts.

Zach McKee: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempts and one rebound.

Conner Koopmans: two rebounds and one assist.

TC 7-13-10-18=48

WS 16-17-20-16=69