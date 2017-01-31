No. 11 Lady Falcons cruise past Tigers

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team improved to 7-1 War Eagle Conference (WEC) games, 16-1 overall, as the Lady Falcons cruised to a 54-20 win over Trinity Christian of Hull.

Also in the WEC title race, Unity Christian was 6-0 while Akron-Westfield was 7-1 WEC after Friday wins.

The Lady Falcons moved up in the Iowa Girls State High School Athletic Union rankngs — to No. 11 in Class 2A.

Against Trinity, the Lady Falcons did not show any signs of not playing since a win over West Lyon Jan. 21 with a 15-6 run after eight minutes, a 33-12 lead at halftime and 41-18 after three quarters.

Junior Taylor Rodenburgh scored 14 points to lead the Lady Falcons.

Junior Josie McKee was the second double-digit scorer with 12 points.

Freshman Meghan Danielson and Junior Abbie Ericson each had seven points.

Defensively, the Lady Falcons held the Lady Tigers (0-5 WEC, 1-12 overall) to single digits every quarter.

“It was a program win for us. Everyone got to contribute from top to bottom and a lot of girls got to see playing time,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay.

“McKee has been a very efficient player for us all year,” said the coach. “She brings a lot of intensity defensively and a lot of energy. Offensively she runs the court well and takes high percentage shots to maximize her efficiency.”

“Danielson gave us some good fourth quarter minutes and was aggressive offensively,” said McVay. “It was great to see her take big steps in a positive direction as she has a bright future for us.”

After the Trinity Christian game, Rodenbugh had 1,066 career points.

West Sioux played Remsen-St. Mary’s in a make-up game Jan. 30 and is at Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars in a make-up game Thursday, Feb. 2. The Lady Falcons host Remsen-St. Mary’s with the junior varsity game Friday, Feb. 3. Game times are 6:00 p.m.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Katey Koopmans: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, three rebounds and one blocked shot.

McKee: 12 points on 6-6 all field goal attempts, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Kailey Bak: one assist.

Danna Schipper: two rebounds.

Emma Mace: four points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocked shots.

Rodenburgh: 14 points on 5-of-11 all field goal attempts, 2-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-4 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Samantha Salker: two points, on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts and two assists.

Danielson: seven points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts and 1-of-2 free throw attempts, two rebounds and one steal.

Sydney Reinking: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts and 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts.

Leah Rehder: one rebound and one steal.

Emma McManaman: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot.

Payton Schwiesow: two points on 1-of-8 all field goal attempts, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Ericson: seven points on 3-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots.

Erika McKenney: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt.

Team totals: 54 points on 24-of-59 all field goal attempts, 2-of-9 three-point field goal attempts, 4-of-9 free-throw attempts, 36 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 steals and eight blocked shots.

WS 15-18-8-13=54

TC 6- 6-6- 2=20