Falcons place nine in first or second at K-P meet

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux hoped to defend its championship at the regular season-ending Kingsley-Pierson meet Jan. 28 and the Falcons battled Westwood for the title this time.

Westwood (WW) edged West Sioux 234-232 points for the crown.

The Falcons had nine wrestlers reach the finals Saturday. Weight classes were won by Adam Allard, 106 pounds; Seth Salker, 120 pounds; Kory Van Oort, 138 pounds; and Darlyn Marquez, 220 pounds.

It’s for all the “marbles” as A-W is at the Class 1A individual sectional meet at West Lyon near Inwood. Start time is Noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. First and second place finishers go on to the Okoboji sectional at Milford Feb. 11. The first two teams go on to team duals Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Team standings: Hinton (H), 145; Akron-Westfield (A-W), 118; Ridge View (RV), 10 and (K-P), six points. Note: due to six teams, some wrestlers only had two matches.

Championships

Allard recorded three falls, all in under 20 seconds as he improved to a 38-1 record. The freshman beat Colton Choquette (WW) in a fall in just 0:05; beat Garret Gorcynski (K-P) in a fall in 0:08; then the freshman beat Aiden Christiansen (H) in a fall in 0:18 for the title.

Freshman Seth Salker improved to 31-11 with two wins at 120 pounds. He beat Steven Heilman (WW) in a fall in 1:31 and beat Kevin Seuntjens (KP) in a fall in 5:50.

At 138 pounds: sophomore Kory Van Oort beat Nathan Fylstra (WW) in a fall in 0:35 and beat Braden Dean (WW) in a fall in 2:58.

At 220 pounds: Marquez beat Dalton Craven (WW) in a fall in 1:07 and beat Trenton Miller (RV) in a major decision, 12-3. Marquez had a 29-11 record.

Placing Second

At 113 pounds: Dillon Lynott had a 28-14 record. The freshman beat Hunter Walkingstick (A-W) in a fall in 3:09 and lost to Brennan Brown (WW) in a decision, 12-10.

At 132 pounds: Brandon Schuller (WS), a sophomore, beat Trey Flanders (WW) in a fall in 1:53; beat Kyler Smutzler (H) in a fall in 2:44 and lost to Kody Berg (WW) in a fall in 3:58.

At 195 pounds: Michael Trageser took second as he beat Rachel Dreeszen (K-P) in a fall in 0:32; beat Devin Thompson (WW) by forfeit; and lost to Charlie Nohr (H) in a fall in 1:51. He had a 10-6 record.

At 170 pounds: senior Cole Maxson was runner-up. Maxson beat Thomas Bishop (H) in a fall in 5:21 and lost to Daniel Martinsen (A-W) in a decision, 3-1. Maxson had a 19-13 record.

At 182 pounds: Neddy Montes, a sophomore, beat Connor Pickhinke (RV) in a major decision, 15-5 and lost to Daniel Bishop, (H) in a fall in 2:16. Montes was 12-8 record.

Placing Third

At 195 pounds: Wyatt Johnson, a junior, beat Dillon LaBrune (WW) in a fall in 1:42; lost to Charlie Nohr (H) in a fall in 2:52; beat Dreeszen (K-P) in a fall in 0:25 and beat Malte Behnert (WS) in a fall in 1:15. Johnson had a 24-21 record.

Placing Fourth

At 145 pounds: David Topete, a sophomore, beat Braulio Munoz (WW) in a fall in 2:58; lost to Andrew Donnelly (WW) in a fall in 4:57; beat Caleb Festa (WW) in a fall in 3:55; and for third place, lost to Andres Carbajal (RV) in a fall in 0:34.

At 160 pounds: Kyler Bak lost to Steven Baker (WW) in a fall in 4:26; beat Yahir Topete (WS) in a fall in 1:43 and for third place beat Wyatt Stucky (H) in a fall in 3:02.

Placing Fifth

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller, a sophomore, beat Tristan Thompson (H) in a fall in 2:53; he lost to Drew Anderson (WW) in a fall in 1:27; lost to Alex Hanner (KP) in a fall in 5:34 and beat Thompson (H) in a fall in 3:40 for fifth.

At 160 pounds: Yahir Topete, a freshman, lost to Hunter Rea (WW) in a fall in 1:42; lost to Kyler Bak (WS) in a fall in 1:43; beat Nelson Bernardes (RV) in a fall in 3:56 for fifth. Topete had a 3-4 record.

At 285 pounds: David Frank, a freshman, lost to Montana Jackson (A-W) in a fall in 0:39 and lost to Nathan Payne (WW) in a fall in 1:11. Frank had a 2-8 record.

At 220 pounds: Eddie Heriberto-Topete lost to Miller (RV) in a fall in 1:39 and lost to Trenton Dirks (WW) in a fall in 1:25. Topete, a freshman, had a 10-16 record.