Allard wins title in Sioux Falls; team finishes fifth

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux’s wrestling team made a solid impression at the Sanford Pentagon Tournament Jan. 21 with a fifth-place team finish led by one champion.

The Falcons placed fifth of 14 teams with 146.5 points.

Teams the Falcons competed against were Aberdeen Central, SD, (AC) team champion at 224.5 points; Harrisburg, SD, (HAR); Pipestone, Minn. (PIP), 172; Central Lyon-George-Little Rock (CL-GLR), 170.5; Luverne, Minn. (LUV), 130; Sioux Falls – Roosevelt (SFR), 111; Canby, Minn. (CAN), 109; Sioux Falls O’Gorman (SFOG), 80; Omaha, (Neb) Bryan (OB), 72; Sioux Falls Lincoln (SFL), 67; Boyden-Hull-Rock Valley (BHRV), 61; Sioux Falls Washington (SFW), 55; and Sheldon-South O’Brien (S-SO), 49 points; and there were also a few unattached wrestlers.

Top Four

Place-Winners’ Matches

Freshman Adam Allard came home with the 106-pound championship.

“Allard wrestled in a loaded 106-pound weight class that included two South Dakota-ranked wrestlers, at numbers five and eight and Minnesota’s fourth-ranked wrestler. Allard dominated his weight class scoring two falls and a major decision en route to the championship.

Allard is currently 30-1 and is wrestling at very high level,” said West Sioux Coach Mark Van Oort.

Allard opened with a quick win by fall over Brenden Salfrank, AC, in 0:42. Allard beat Ladamien Sturdivant, OB, in a fall in 1:47. In the final Allard beat rival Beau Beavers, SFL, in a major decision, 10-2.

Darlyn Marquez improved to a 21-10 record as he reached the finals at 220 pounds. Marquez beat Thomas Nelson, S-SO, in a technical fall, 17-0; beat Sam Detert, HAR, in a decision, 5-3 to reach the final. He lost to Corey Fichter, SFL, in a close decision, 6-4, in the championship.

“Marquez is wrestling as well as I have ever seen him wrestle. He is winning most phases of the match but he needs to minimize the mental mistakes. He will be very hard to beat if he cleans that part of his game up. Darlyn is also in as good of shape as I have seen him and this will pay big dividends at sectional,” said WS Head Coach Mark Van Oort.

Kory Van Oort gained a spot in the final at 138 pounds. Van Oort beat Emerson Winter, PIP, in a fall in 1:53; beat Austin Cihak, AC, in a fall in 1:45 and lost to Austin Rozeboom, BHRV, in a decision, 9-2 and is 24-5 on the season.

“Kory found the finals at this tournament for the first time in his career but came up short losing to longtime rival Rozeboom in the finals,” said the coach. “Wrestling guys like Rozeboom who is ranked third in Class 2A (WS is 1A) only makes Kory better. We can take a lot away from this match and build on it for the postseason.”

Dillon Lynott took third place at 113 pounds and ended with a 21-11 record. Lynott beat Ryan Hirschkorn, HAR, in a fall in 3:32; Lynortt lost to Kalib Greenman, CAN, in a decision, 13-6. Lynott came back to Nathan Horrocks, unaffiliated, in a fall in 3:23. For third place, Lynott beat Cody Kramer, CL-GLR, in a fall in 2:21.

“Lynott had another great day at 113 pounds. He picked up a couple of falls for us and maximized his points potential on the backside of the bracket by bringing home a third place finish. He is starting to peak at the right time,” said Van Oort.

At 182 pounds: Montes opened with a win by fall in 0:35 over Victor Valencia, SFOG in 0:35; he beat Brock Wolf, SFW, in a decision, 4-3 to reach the semifinals. Montes lost to Braiden Nelson, AC, in a fall in 1:03. He beat Joey Otta, SFR, in a decision, 8-6. For third place, Kolton Bus of CL-GLR beat Montes in a fall in 2:58. Montes had a 6-4 mark.

“Montes beat two state qualifiers on his way to a fourth-place finish,” said Van Oort. “Every time Neddy gets on the mat he gets just a little better. He wrestles a style that is exciting and keeps our fans on the edge of their seats.”

At 195 pounds: junior Wyatt Johnson finished in sixth place. Johnson beat Brody Etrheim, SFW, in a fall in 1:58; Johnson lost to Jamison Vanderwal, PIP, in a fall in 1:18; beat Justin Pemberton, OB, in a fall in 1:59; lost to Evan Stoks, CAN, in a fall in 2:14 and for fifth place, lost to Austin Winkel, CL-GLR, in a decision, 2-1.

At 132 pounds: Brandon Schuller, a sophomore, finished with a 21-13 record on the year and in seventh place for the tournament. Schuller beat Kamren McCubbin, SFW, in a fall in 0:56; beat Taylor Dalen HAR in a fall in 1:05; beat Jaden Meyerink, SFL, in a fall in 2:47; lost to Bladen Kendall, OB, in a close decision, 8-7; for seventh place, he beat Gavin Leng, S-SO, in a decision, 4-2.

At 120 pounds: Seth Salker, a freshman, ended with a 26-13 record and in seventh place. Salker lost to Dylan Hage, HAR, in a decision, 4-3; beat Blessing Taniah, SFW, in a fall in 1:18; lost to Aweys Salat, OB, in a fall in 1:28. For seventh place, he beat Daniel Momotic, SFR, in a decision, 4-1.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller, a sophomore, finished eighth. Schuller lost to Jesse Fenton, PIP, in a fall in 3:20; won in a forfeit; beat Bob Beidt, S-SO, in a fall in 2:13; lost to Zach Witte, SFOG, in a major decision, 9-0. For seventh place, Fenton, PIP, beat Schuller in a decision, 4-1.

At 170 pounds: Cole Maxson, a senior, lost to Braeden Schulte, CL-GLR, in a fall in 2:30; beat Dillon Stoebner, unattached, in a fall in 4:01; lost to Bryce Bickerstaff, HAR, in a fall in 4:29. Maxson had a 15-12 record.