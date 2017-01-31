Library coalition asks county for $85K

By Steve Peterson

The four-member Plymouth County Public Libraries group submitted a budget request to Plymouth County supervisors for an amount of $85,000 for FY 2018.

Libraries in the coalition are Akron, Kinsgley, Merrill and Remsen.

Plymouth County Supervisors are in discussion of the 2017-2018 Budget. Sessions started Jan. 10. The new budget year begins July 1.

“This generous amount will help purchase additional materials, services and technologies that would not have been possible otherwise,” said the libraries’ letter, which also thanked the supervisors for last year’s $85,000 support.

Each of the four libraries explained in the letter how they use the county funds.

The Akron Public Library: “With the extra funds we were able to bring in Dennis Porter with Happy Faces Entertainment for a teen program. The library brought in six other performers for the summer reading program,” wrote Akron Library Director Lora Pierce.

“By purchasing performance rights, we are able to show movies to our patrons once a month,” she continued.

“Adults are enjoying Adult Coloring Programs and our kids are enjoying more games and fun during our monthly Game Day after school,” she continued.

“After the success of our recent programs, the library staff is working on new and other exciting programs to get patrons of all ages into the library,” wrote Pierce.

“We had 1,100 children come through the door and get involved in our popular summer reading program,” concluded Pierce.

“The Kingsley Public library is updating children’s and young adult sections and purchasing two new patron computers,” explained Kingsley Public Library Director Julie Cutler.

“The Merrill Public Library is using county money for additional books, magazines, DVDs, and other materials for patrons’ use along with updating computers and software,” wrote Merrill Public Library Director Valerie Smith. “The funds will help us continue adult and children’s programs for Merrill and contracting cities and allow us to add new programs as the year progresses. The money budgeted to us from Plymouth County has helped us increase services over the past years to meet patrons’ needs.”

“The Remsen Public Library is purchasing additional Legos and Duplo Blocks for our very popular children’s Lego Club,” wrote Remsen Public Library Director Janeene Klein. “Remsen Public Library is able to purchase many more books to help our shelves along with updating an office computer and library copy machine.”

“Our Plymouth County libraries continue to grow and prosper with the aid of our Plymouth County Board of Supervisors providing better-than-adequate library services to all citizens of Plymouth County,” concluded the letter. “Our FY 2017-2018 Budget Request is a simple thank you for all you (supervisors) have done for Plymouth county libraries and their patrons.”