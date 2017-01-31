Union County 4-H’ers’ 2016 Achievements

Union County 4-H club members and leaders completed the 2015-2016 club year with the Annual 4-H Recognition Event. Congratulations to all 4-H members on a successful 4-H year!

The event started off with the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Up next was the 4-H slide show featuring all Union County 4-H clubs, summer 4-H events, the county and state fair. 4-H members spoke about different Youth In Action events they attended throughout the year.

Members and leaders were recognized for their accomplishments in club, county and state activities and for advancement within individual 4-H projects or programs. Local donors sponsor awards each year.

Club Awards

The following awards were handed out by clubs:

• A-1 Alcester (Elk Point, Alcester & Hawarden) areas: Herdsmanship Award; Shooting Sports: Jacob Kemner and Zach Kemner; Cloverbud Award: David Kemner; Alexa Montagne: Top Senior Livestock Judge and Senior Livestock Judge, second place; Madison Rule: Overall Breeding Ewe, Overall Reserve Market Lamb; Junior Sheep Showman, first place; Meat Goat Showmanship.

• Brule Go-Getters (Elk Point & Jefferson) areas: Third Place Community Service Award; Secretary’s Book, first place, Aubrie Franken; Shooting Sports Awards: Aidan Suing and Charlie Suing; Cloverbud Awards: Cody Robinson and Tessa Mollet; First Year Pins: Rachel Bryan, Lucas Hemmingsted, Thomas Hemmingsted, Mason Moeller, Teagan Mollet, Katelyn Reynolds, Emma Robinson, Aidan Suing, Charlie Suing, Jordan Swanson, Morgan Swanson, and Peyton Swanson; Bryce Densberger: Beef Medal; Gold Medal & Letter; Poultry Top Exhibitor; Mackenzie Jordan: Photography Top Exhibitor; Linley Schmitz: Horse Top Exhibitor; Jack Heckathorn: Silver Medal; and Mariah Heckathorn: Fifth Year Pin; Gold Medal & Letter.

• Busy Corral 4-H Club (Elk Point, Jefferson and McCook Lake) areas: Rachel Geary: Senior Horticulture team, sixth place; Senior Horticulture Individaul-County Award, fourth place; Individual State Fair Horticulture Rosette, fourth place; Top Senior Horticulture Judge; Top Senior CDM Judge; Senior Journal, first place; Foods Top Exhibitor; and Crops Top Exhibitor. Johanna Jones: first year pin and Clothing Top Exhibitor; Elise Nelson: Bronze Medal; Emily Peirce: Secretary Book, third place; Regan Rasmussen: Cloverbud Award;

• Dakota Kids 4-H Club (Beresford) area: Top Club Award; First Place Community Service Award; Beginning CDM Team, sixth place: Annie Farley, Tessa Henderson, McKenna Huenink, and Ciara Neuman; Beginning Horticulture Team, third place: Annie Farley, Tessa Henderson, McKenna Huenink and Ciara Neuman; Senior Horticulture Team, sixth place: Faith Weiland and Victoria Weiland; Shooting Sports Awards: Tessa Henderson, Ciara Neuman and George Neuman; Cloverbud Awards: Emma Andrews, Ian Henderson, Madeline Gillespie, Payden Hoffman, Chase Neuman, and Queleigh Neuman; Junior Journal Awards: Lucy Farley, first place; Isa Tapia, first place; Macy Quartier, second place; Jillian Huenink, second place; and George Neuman, third place; Senior Journal Award: Victoria Weiland; First Year Pins: Elena Andrews, Carley Crist, Morgan DeRaad, McKenna Huenink, Colton Stene and Brady Tapia; Bronze Medals: Matthew Hoffman and Ciara Neuman; Silver Medals: Annie Farley, Tessa Henderson, Matthew Hoffman, Ciara Neuman, George Neuman, and Macy Quartier; Judging Medals: Tessa Henderson and Ciara Neuman; Fifth Year Pins: Alesha Steckelberg and Caleb Weiland; Gold Medal & 4-H Letters: Lucy Farley, Jillian Huenink, Alesha Steckelberg and Isa Tapia; Leadership Medal: Faith Weiland; Clothing Medal: Ciara Neuman; Annie Farley: Top Beginning Horticulture Judge and Top Beginning CDM Judge; Lucy Farley: Top Junior Horticulture Judge; Alesha Steckelberg: Top Junior CDM Judge, Home Environment Medal, Foods Medal, Photography Medal; Brady Tapia: Visual Arts Top Exhibitor; and Beginning Record Book: McKenna Huenink and Brday Tapia, first place; Tessa Henderson, second place; and Carley Crist, third place.

• Eager Beavers 4-H Club (Alcester & Hawarden) areas: Community Service Award, second place; Shooting Sports Awards: Blake Wielenga, Boston Wielenga, Donovan Wilson and Desirae Wilson; Senior Horticulture Team, sixth place: Josh Driesen; Senior Journal Award: Donovan Wilson, first place; Cloverbud Awards: Kaitlyn Bailey, Andrew Bovill, Aubrey Miller, Paxton Moller, Charleanna Paulson, Raelynn Sackett, Emma Solberg and Emily Winquist; First Year Pins: Jacob Cole, Josh Driesen, Payton Miller, Emma Moller, Ashlynn Smith, Ryan Sogn and Blake Wielenga; Fifth Year Pins: Kaden Kleinhans, Harbor Renken, Donovan Wilson and Alex Winquist; Bronze Medals: Ethan Bovill, Aidan Cole and Maddy Haak; Peyton Meyer: Gold Medal & Letter; and Home Environment Top Exhibitor; Hannah Renken: Achievement Medal, Citizenship Medal, and Foods Medal. Hazel Renken: Swine Medal, Visual Arts Medal, Clothing Medal, Photography Medal, Foods Medal, Goat Medal, and Silver Medal. Harbor Renken: Visual Arts Medal;

• Scattered 4-H Club (Akron & Alcester) areas: Top Club Award; Cloverbud Awards: Berklie Jacobson, Karston Jacobson, Airalynn Siebens, Khallie Willms; First Year Pins: Makinzi Swalve; and Horticulture Top Exhibitor: Lakin Heeren.

• Prairie Herdsman 4-H Club (Alcester) area: Shooting Sports Awards: Cyrus Rasmussen and Tori Rasmussen.

• Shooting Sports Club (all of Union County): Shooting Sports Awards: Benaiah Avery, Moriah Avery, Shoshannah Avery, Kade Bratzel, Luke Christensen, Marshall Christensen and Katarina Fatherlos.

Leader Appreciation Awards

The following 4-H Leaders were presented with an Appreciation Award: Audrey Ericson, Bob Geary, Theresa Geary, Jeanne Hanson, Betsy Kemner, Julie Montagne, Janelle O’Connor, Tonya Rasmussen, Trisha Rasmussen, Kim Renken, Caitlin Rosenbaum, Marcy Thompson, Darold Vanderham, Paulette Vanderham, Rosemary Weiland, and Lindsey Winquist.

Shooting Sports leaders were also recognized: Elizabeth Avery, Bryan Christensen, Broc Hartman and Jesse Hartman.

Years of Service Leadership Awards

Kim Renken, leader of the Eager Beavers Club, received her clover & certificate for 10 years of leadership.

Marcy Thompson, leader of the Dakota Kids 4-H Club, received her clover & certificate for 5 years of leadership.

Clay-Union Farm Bureau Leadership Award

Bryan Christensen, leader of the Shooting Sports Club, was awarded the Clay-Union Farm Bureau Leadership Award for his outstanding leadership for the 2015-2016 year. Bryan has been a leader with the Shooting Sports program for several years. Shooting Sports participants meet almost every week throughout the year and practice several hours each week. Byran is responsible for getting all the appropriate paperwork to the state association. He leads the group in safe shooting trainings and also scores the targets. Bryan is also a role model to our teen leaders helping out at the pancake breakfast and other areas at the fair along with his family Lynnette, Marshall and Luke.

Union County 4-H Appreciation Award

The Appreciation Award from the Union County 4-H program was awarded to Dr. Jeff Van’t Hof, Akron Veterinary Clinic, for his support of the 4-H program for 2015-2016. Jeff has donated his services to Union County 4-H members and families by providing veterinary services before, during and after the fair. He provides members with health certificates for their animals including poultry, rabbits and large animals. You can spot Jeff around the fairgrounds helping out where needed. We appreciate all Jeff’s help that he provides to the 4-H program.