Plymouth County 4-H’ers, volunteers receive 2106 honors

The Plymouth County 4-H program recently celebrated the accomplishments of its members and volunteers at an annual Recognition Program.

4-H’ers, parents, leaders, and volunteers were recognized for their hard work, dedication, and support of 4-H throughout the year.

The awards program represents the conclusion of the 4-H project year and an opportunity to honor those involved in Plymouth County’s 4-H program, which according to Ann Schoenrock, County Program and Youth Coordinator, is ranked fifth in the state for enrollment with 423 members to end the 2015-2016 4-H year.

Throughout the year, members work on citizenship, leadership, and communication in specific project areas. By completing the qualifications, they can then earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold discs to add to their 4-H plaque to commemorate their 4-H accomplishments.

Outstanding Awards

Members can receive an Outstanding Junior, Intermediate, or Senior award. These nominations are made by the club leaders. Senior 4-H’ers must turn in a completed record book to the Volunteer Evaluation Committee in order to be considered for the senior-level awards.

Outstanding Junior Award winners included: Michael Stegge (America Bells); Logan McGee (American Achievers); Brady Allan, Kayla Beitelspacher, Veronica Buman, Kennedy McInnis, Emma Rosener, Sophie Ruden, and Abigail Tilberg (Classy Clovers); Tessa Ellensohn (Grant Clever Clovers); Jamison Marienau and Brynn Wendt (Grant Little Giants); Caden Winters (Hungerford TMT); Alyssa Hughes and Alaina Wahlberg (Johnson Juniors); Jaxson Lindgren, Jaelyn Riemenschneider, Carson Seuntjens, and Kaylinn Seuntjens (Kingsley Krowners); Allison Dye, Carly Huth, Ian Kraft, Kaden Kraft, Jackson Nissen, and Kennedi Vondrak (Kingsley Patriots); Aubree Lake, Kenadi Muecke, and Brylie Ruden (Lincoln Toppers); Emily Attrill, Jenna Case, Garrett Morran, and Emily Small (Lucky Liberty Lopers); Brooklyn Bockelman and Brandon Gengler (Stanton Lucky Clovers); Alyson Ball and Andrea Penning (Union Livewires); William Harpenau, Ayden Langel, Mason Peters, Mitchell Schnepf, Owen Schroeder, Avery Schroeder, and Chloe Wagner (Union Vikings).

Outstanding Intermediate Awards winners included: Sarah Stegge (America Bells); Naomi Kinney (American Achievers); Kiley Allan, Alexander Buman, Jacob Heimgartner, Jack McInnis, Joseph Rosener (Classy Clovers); Kara Albrecht, Chloe Calhoun, Justin Steen, Anna Beitelspacher, Ashley Beitelspacher, and Kaleb Koerselman (Grant Little Giants); Fletcher Farrer (Hungerford TMT); Frankie Vondrak (Johnson Juniors); Emy Benson and McKenna Herbold (Kingsley Krowners); Cale Anstine, Kylie Beelner, Rachel Bohle, Paige Huth, Olivia Krohn, Paige Kuchel, and Grace Vos (Kingsley Patriots); Lillian Kessenich and Emma Webb (Lincoln Toppers); Emily Daffer, Carrington Deist, and Alka Eliades (Lucky Liberty Lopers); Alainna VanderWeide and Lakota VanVoorst (Remsen Ramblers); and Luke Benton (Stanton Lucky Clovers).

Outstanding Senior Awards winners are Eli Ellensohn (Grant Clever Clovers) and Samantha Ten Napel (Grant Little Giants).

Senior 4-H’ers’ Awards

Senior 4-H’ers, who are in Grades 10-12, also have the opportunity to be nominated for other special awards. Those include:

• Senior Spirit Award honors 4-H’ers who have shown exceptional leadership and enthusiasm in 4-H. This year’s winners are Sarah Benton, Kyle Dunn, and Claire Zubrod (Stanton Lucky Clovers); Izaak Farrer (Hungerford TMT); Joel Jauer and Caleb Trierweiler (Lincoln Toppers); Daniel Kessenich and Samantha Ten Napel (Grant Little Giants); Megan Puhl (American Achievers); Kasey Riemenschneider and Kara Schmid (Kingsley Krowners).

• The Achievement Award honors those 4-H’ers who have shown outstanding personal growth through participation in a variety of projects and programs.Recipients are Emma Beitelspacher, Daniel Kessenich, Whitney Ten Napel, and Samantha Ten Napel (Grant Little Giants), Sarah Benton, Kyle Dunn, and Claire Zubrod (Stanton Lucky Clovers).

• The Agriculture Award recognizes senior 4-H members who have shown personal growth through a wide variety of agricultural projects and programs. Agriculture Award winners are Emma Beitelspacher and Daniel Kessenich (Grant Little Giants).

• The Ak-Sar-Ben Award is given to one 4-H’er per county who is making significant progress towards maturity through service for the advancement of the 4-H program. The recipient is Samantha Ten Napel (Grant Little Giants).

• The “I Dare You” Award recognizes two 4-H members who are juniors in high school. It is awarded to the most “four-square” (head, heart, hands, and health) 4-H’er with character and leadership qualities that encourages and challenges them to lead creative and purposeful lives. The winners are Daniel Kessenich (Grant Little Giants), and Claire Zubrod (Stanton Lucky Clovers).

Adult Awards

The 4-H & Youth Committee takes nominations for special adult awards. This committee then votes on a recipient for each. This year, adults receiving these special honors included:

• 4-H Leader of the Year: Janell Heimgartner and Scott Thoms of the Classy Clovers,

• 4-H Alumni: Tony Schroeder, and

• Partner in 4-H: Janet Augustine with the Craft Den.

Leader Awards

Leaders were also honored for their years of service. Cory McComb (Plywood Busters), Scott Thoms (Classy Clovers), Jill Utesch (Union Livewires), and Brian Lang (4-H & Youth and Awards Committee) received the Silver Clover pin for five years of service.

Debra Ahlers (Stanton Lucky Clovers) and Derek Bowen (Promotion & Recruitment Committee) received the Gold Clover pin for 10 years of service.

Chris Kluver (Grant Little Giants) received the Pearl Clover pin for 15 years of service.

Sandy Schnepf (Fair Committee) received the Emerald Clover pin for 25 years of service.

Lanny Casper (Lincoln Toppers) and Judy Vos (Promotion & Recruitment Committee) received the Ruby pin for 30 years of service.

Patti Loutsch (Liberty Perry Pacers) and Phil Schoenrock (Lincoln Toppers) received the Sapphire Clover pin for 35 years of service.

Gene Held Memorial

Photography Award

Gene Held was a long time photographer of the grand champion exhibits at the Plymouth County Fair. After his passing, his wife, Annette decided that she would like to keep Gene’s love for photography alive by sponsoring a contest for 4-H and FFA members at the Plymouth County Fair.

The main criteria for this Gene Held Memorial Photography Award is that the picture had to be of nature taken within five miles of their home. This was the challenge the Held’s gave themselves each year for their Christmas picture.

Many photos are submitted at the fair and photography judges choose one picture to receive the award.

Chance Irwin of the Grant Clever Clovers was the recipient of this cash prize and certificate from the Gene & Annette Held family.

New Contests

There were two new contests at the 2016 Plymouth County Fair.

The Bucket of Junk and Tallest Corn Contest winners were recognized and awarded cash prizes.

In the Junior Division of the Bucket of Junk, first place went to Emma Milbrodt, second place to Emma Brennan, and third place to Dominic Varenhorst.

In the Intermediate Division, first place went to Elijah Stocking, second place to Jorden Berkenpas, and third place to Jolee Sprinkle.

In the Senior Division, first place went to Abby Steen, second place to Izaak Farrer, and third place to Emmy Knuth.

In the Tallest Corn Contest, first place went to Brady Allen with a stalk that reached 134 inches. Second place went to Kiley Allan with a stalk that was 128 inches tall, and third place to Megan Puhl with a stalk of 112 inches tall.

Community Service Awards

Clubs were recognized for their community service efforts throughout the year. This year there was a tie. The award went to the Stanton Lucky Clovers and the Lucky Liberty Lopers.

County Council Inductees New County Council members were inducted into the council during the program. Inductees are Bradi Bohlke, Abbey Riemenschneider, and Kara Schmitz (Kingsley Krowners); Chloe Evans (America Bells); Cassidy Gardiner (Lucky Liberty Lopers); Kristen Heimgartner, Katelyn Raymond, and Walker Raymond (Classy Clovers); Meredith Kellen (Grant Clever Clovers); Isabelle Kessenich (Lincoln Toppers); Emmy Knuth and Claire Ohlrichs (Portland Preston Pillars); Megan Puhl (American Achievers); Mattie Tucker (Union Livewires), Frankie Vondrak and Joe Vondrak (Johnson Juniors); Melinda Zubrod (Stanton Lucky Clovers).