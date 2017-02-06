Early deficit sinks Westerners at Unity

By Steve Peterson

Unity Christian started strong with a 14-point lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 66-38 War Eagle Conference win over Akron-Westfield Jan. 30 in Orange City.

Senior 6-6 Luke Nieuwendrop was unstoppable for the home team as he tallied 22 points.

A-W fell to 6-12 overall record with the loss, 4-6in WEC games.

A-W trailed 21-7 after the first quarter, 38-15 at halftime. The Westerners won the third quarter 15-13 but the Knights finished strong with a 15-8 fourth quarter.

A-W senior Cal Eskra was the only player in double figures as he tallied 10 points.

Sophomore Nick Jacobs was next with eight points.

Junior Conner Anderson had six points.

A-W Statistics

Jacobs: eight points on 3-of-9 all field goal attempts, 2-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Anderson: six points on 2-of-3 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 three-point field goal attempts and one assist.

Eskra: 10 points on 4-of-10 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, two assists and one steal.

Austin Allard: five points on 2-of-2 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one rebound.

Reagan Frankl: three points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Kyle Johnson: 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Aaron Allard: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts, five rebounds. one assist and two steals.

Quinn Bundy: two points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-4 three-point field goal attempts and one assist.

Leighton Blake: 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one steal.

Aaron Hartman: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, two rebounds and one steal.

Team: 38 points on 15-of-46 all field goal attempts, 8-of-23 three-point field goal attempts, 14 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

AW 7- 8-15- 8=38

UC 21-17-13-15=66