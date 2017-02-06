Unity ends A-W girls’ long winning streak

By Steve Peterson

A 17-9 finish to end the game was not enough for Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team to overcome an 18-point deficit after three quarters, and the Lady Westerners fell to Unity Christian, 48-38 Jan. 30 in Orange City.

The loss dropped the Lady Westerners out of contention for the War Eagle Conference (WEC) title chase, and Unity Christian all but locked up the conference title.

A-W was 8-2 in WEC games while Unity Christian was 7-0 and West Sioux, which won Monday, was 8-1. WS’s loss came to Unity Christian and the Lady Falcons have the tie-breaker on A-W for second place in the event of a tie.

A-W stood at 16-3 record overall after the loss with one more conference game left. The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for the Lady Westerners.

The Lady Knights, 12-5 record, had a 43-26 advantage in rebounds. Plus, A-W missed 43 shots.

“We missed a lot of bunnies. We played pretty well on defense but we could not finish on offense,” said A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson.

Unity Christian built a 39-21 lead after three quarters.

A-W stormed back in the fourth quarter as the lead was cut to under 10 points but not seriously threatened.

A-W trailed 9-5 after eight minutes and 25-15 at halftime but a 16-4 run by Unity Christian really put them in the driver’s seat.

A-W was led by senior Bailey Davis and junior Brynn Van Eldik with nine points each.

Senior Ann Hedlund had eight points.

For UC, leading scorer for the season, Josie Blankenspoor (237 points, 13.9 points per game average), had 15 points.

Sophomore Corinna Timmermans (who had 208 points, 12.2 points per game average) had 14 points.

A-W Statistics

Van Eldik: nine points on 4-of-13 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, nine steals and two assists.

Davis: nine points on 4-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Hedlund; eight points on 3-of-15 all field goal attempts, 2-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Danika Tindall: two points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Callie Henrich: six points on 2-of-8 all field goal attempts, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Danika Smith: 0-of-1 field goal attempt.

Courtney Waterbury: two rebounds.

Brooke Koele: four points on 2-of-7 all field goal attempts, three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.

Team totals: 38 points on 16-of-59 all field goal attempts, 3-of-12 three-point field goal attempts, 3-of-11 free-throw attempts, 26 rebounds, 11 assists, 15 steals and five blocked shots.

AW 4-11- 6-17=38

UC 9-16-14- 9=48